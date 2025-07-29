Minister Velenkosini Hlabisa launches newly reconstituted Fire Brigade Board, 1 Aug
The Minister of Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs (CoGTA), Honourable Mr Velenkosini Hlabisa, will officially launch the newly reconstituted Fire Brigade Board (FBB) on 1 August 2025 in the City of uMhlathuze, KwaZulu-Natal.
The FBB is a statutory body established in terms of the Fire Brigade Services Act, 1987 (Act No. 99 of 1987) to advise the Minister on matters relating to fire brigade services in the Republic of South Africa. Following an extensive institutional and policy review process, led by the National Disaster Management Centre (NDMC), the FBB has been reconstituted to reflect modern governance principles, inclusivity, and alignment with the Fire Services 2030 Roadmap and the national disaster risk reduction agenda.
The primary objective of the launch is to:
-
officially introduce the newly reconstituted Fire Brigade Board to the public and key stakeholders
-
affirm the board’s role as a national coordinating and advisory structure for fire services
-
showcase the government’s vision of a responsive, integrated, and capacitated fire services sector aligned to the Fire Services 2030 Roadmap
-
galvanise intergovernmental collaboration and support for fire service transformation
-
reposition the City of uMhlathuze as a centre of local excellence in fire service delivery
Members of the media are invited to cover the launch scheduled to take place as follows:
Date: Friday, 1 August 2025
Time: 09:00 – 13:30
Venue: Esikhaleni Fire Station, City of uMhlathuze, KwaZulu-Natal
Media enquiries:
Ms Pearl Maseko-Binqose
Media Liaison Officer for the Minister of CoGTA
Cell: +27 (82) 772 1709
Mr Legadima Leso
Head of Communications, CoGTA
Cell: +27 (66) 479 9904
