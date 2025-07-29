SCDNR and SC7 Partner on Swim Safety Initiative in Marion County

SCDNR and SC7 Partner in Swim Initiative at Recreational Pool in Marion, South Carolina. SC7 and SCDNR logos

State leaders say initiative unites communities and fosters existing community relations

MARION COUNTY, SC, UNITED STATES, July 29, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The South Carolina Department of Natural Resources (SCDNR) in partnership with the South Carolina 7 (SC7) expedition hosted a community swim initiative at the Marion City Recreational Pool in Marion, S.C., Friday, July 18.Designed to help local residents—particularly youth—gain confidence and comfort in the water, the event highlighted the importance of water safety, outdoor access, and community engagement.SCDNR’s Law Enforcement Division played a leading role in the day’s activities, providing dive team demonstrations, swim instruction, and water safety education in a welcoming, hands-on environment. The program emphasized not only skill-building but also the agency’s commitment to public service.“This is a great idea,” said S.C. Senator Kent Williams, who joined the event to demonstrate support. “It’s not just about learning to swim—it’s about building relationships in the community and letting people know SCDNR is about more than policing and conservation. One of the most important things we do is keep people safe.”The swim day was part of a broader effort by SC7 and SCDNR to bring outdoor-focused programs to communities across South Carolina. In Marion, that mission was strengthened by the support of partners including Global Eco Adventures, the City of Marion Fire and Police Departments, the Recreation Department, and city leaders including Mayor Ashley Brady, the City Administrator, and members of the Marion County Legislative Delegation.“It was a privilege for the Marion County Legislative Delegation to partner with DNR and the City of Marion to help train our youth on swimming and just getting them more comfortable around water,” said State Representative Lucas Atkinson. “We had a great turnout of kids, and I know with everything they’ve learned over the last couple of weeks, they’ll be eager to get back into the water. A special thanks to DNR for choosing to come to Marion County and providing resources to our community, which sometimes gets overlooked by the larger counties in our state.”Mayor Brady also expressed appreciation for the partnership: “Many thanks to DNR for partnering with the City of Marion and the Marion Recreation Department in providing water safety training at the Grice’s Recreation Center pool for the youth this morning,” said Mayor Ashley Brady. “We are so appreciative for providing these valuable safety skills to our community.”SCDNR Director Dr. Tom Mullikin praised the young participants for their spirit and resilience.“These children responded to the water with incredible openness and enthusiasm,” Mullikin said. “For many, this was their first experience in a structured swim setting, and they embraced it. Watching them grow more confident in such a short time is exactly why we do this work. These kinds of community partnerships are essential to building a stronger, safer South Carolina.”The Marion County Swim Initiative reflects a shared commitment between SC7 and SCDNR to ensure that all South Carolinians have the opportunity to develop life-saving skills, safely enjoy the outdoors, and build lasting connections with their natural environment.– For more information about SC7, please visit https://www.southcarolina7.com/

