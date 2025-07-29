Influence Society Releases Q3 Edition of Societies – The Industry-Leading Quarterly Tracking Hospitality Trends

Societies – Industry-Leading Quarterly Tracking Hospitality Trends (Q3 Edition)

Latest Edition Explores Groundbreaking Trends, Including Lego’s Design Campus and Hermès’ Immersive Artistry

By analyzing leading-edge projects and experiences, we aim to give our readers both inspiration and practical insight they can apply to their own brands.” — Sébastien Felix, Founder and CEO of Influence Society

PARIS, FRANCE, July 29, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Influence Society announces the publication of Societies Quarterly for Q3 2025 , its essential guide spotlighting the trends, inspirations, and innovations shaping the hospitality sector from July through September 2025. This report is designed for hospitality brands seeking clarity and competitive advantage as the industry accelerates into a new era defined by luxury, design, technology, and artificial intelligence. Societies offers a curated perspective on the cultural and operational shifts that are setting new benchmarks for extraordinary hotel experiences.This third edition of Societies brings readers exclusive access to standout stories and case studies, including a look inside Lego’s new design-focused Innovation Campus in Billund, a project that reimagines workplace creativity through modular design, collaboration, and play. Also featured is Hermès’ “Mystery at the Groom’s,” an immersive, narrative-driven installation at Pier 36 in New York City that showcases the brand’s approach to experiential storytelling and craftsmanship. By highlighting these examples, Influence Society provides hospitality leaders with a broader lens through which to view the interplay between space, narrative, and technology.“Societies is a guide for those determined to define the future of hospitality,” said Sébastien Felix, Founder and CEO of Influence Society. “By analyzing leading-edge projects and experiences, we aim to give our readers both inspiration and practical insight they can apply to their own brands.”This Q3 edition highlights additional creative spaces where design, storytelling, and sensory experience converge. You can learn about Ramdane Touhami’s Tokyo concept store as an intimate, imaginative extension of his vision; Peter Ghyczy’s revival of a Dutch castle blending history with modern innovation; or Jacquemus’ transformation of Monte-Carlo Beach into a poetic, design-driven hospitality showcase. Each project exemplifies a unique blend of art, narrative, and environment, elevating their respective fields beyond traditional boundaries.“We see real value in connecting global innovations with the daily realities of our industry partners,” added Felix. Societies Q3 isn’t just about what’s next, it’s rather about how hospitality brands can harness these shifts to deliver more meaningful guest experiences.”Societies Q3 2025 is now available for download from the Influence Society website. Hospitality professionals, designers, and partners are encouraged to explore the guide and leverage its insights as they plan for the coming quarter and beyond https://www.influence-society.com/2025-societies-quaterly-3 ABOUT INFLUENCE SOCIETYInfluence Society is a creative agency at the intersection of design, technology, and hospitality. Helping extraordinary hotels craft compelling brand narratives, blending aesthetics with cutting-edge digital strategies to shape the future of hospitality. Through visionary storytelling, innovative marketing, and deep industry expertise, the agency empowers hotels to stay ahead in an ever-evolving landscape. For more information about Influence Society, visit www.influence-society.com

