IAM tests non-locally produced packaged drinking water Two in 240 samples fail due to detection of microorganisms

MACAU, July 29 - The Municipal Affairs Bureau (IAM) continuously steps up inspection efforts of barrelled and bottled drinking water to safeguard the food safety of consumers. A random sampling inspection was previously carried out for non-locally produced and packaged drinking water. 240 samples were taken from major wholesalers, supermarkets and convenience stores in Macao for microbiological tests, which covered 42 brands and 48 different batches of barrelled and bottled water from various countries and regions. Among the 240 samples, one barrelled water and one bottled water did not pass the microbiological tests. IAM immediately ordered the retailers and wholesalers concerned to stop the sale, and to recall and destroy the products of the batches involved. The public who have the relevant products are advised to stop drinking them.

The barrelled water that failed the microbiological tests was “Changmingshui Village natural drinking water” with volume of 18.9 litres. The production date was on 23 May 2025 and the place of production was Zhongshan, Guangdong. The coliform count was found to be unsatisfactory. The products involved were mainly ordered by individual customers and not supplied to hospitals and schools.

The bottled water that failed the microbiological test was “PH8 Natural Alkaline Spring Water” with product volume of 1.5 litres and batch number B/B 09/05/26 PKD09/05/24 B.09, produced in Australia. The pseudomonas aeruginosa count was found to be unsatisfactory. The products were not supplied to hospitals and schools.

IAM will continue to step up hygiene inspection and random sampling of drinking water available on the market to safeguard the food safety of consumers.