Luxury Hotel Market Anticipated to Exceed $181.5 Billion by 2034, Expand at a CAGR of 4.9% From 2025-2034

Luxury hotel market size was valued at $113.1 billion in 2024 and is projected to reach $181.5 billion by 2034, growing at a CAGR of 4.9% from 2025 to 2034.

North America was the highest revenue contributor to the market in 2024.” — Roshan Deshmukh

WILMINGTON, NEW CASTLE, DE, UNITED STATES, July 29, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- According to a new report published by Allied Market Research, titled, “ Luxury Hotel Market Size, Share, Competitive Landscape and Trend Analysis Report, by Type (Business Hotels, Airport Hotels, Suite Hotels, Resorts, Others), by Category (Chain, Independent): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2025-2034". The luxury hotel market size was valued at $113.1 billion in 2024, and is estimated to reach $181.5 billion by 2034, growing at a CAGR of 4.9% from 2025 to 2034. The report offers a detailed analysis of the top winning strategies, evolving market trends, market size and estimations, value chain, key investment pockets, drivers & opportunities, competitive landscape and regional landscape. The report is a useful source of information for new entrants, shareholders, frontrunners and shareholders in introducing necessary strategies for the future and taking essential steps to significantly strengthen and heighten their position in the market.Download Sample Copy of Report: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/1916 The rise of bleisure travel—where business and leisure converge—is significantly reshaping the luxury hotel industry . As professionals increasingly extend their business trips to include leisure time, luxury hotels are uniquely positioned to cater to this evolving demand. These travelers seek not only high-speed connectivity and well-equipped meeting spaces but also spa services, fine dining, and curated local experiences—all under one roof. Luxury hotels that offer a seamless blend of work and relaxation are becoming the preferred choice, especially among executives and entrepreneurs who value comfort, privacy, and premium service. Additionally, remote and hybrid work models have blurred the boundaries between work and vacation, encouraging longer stays at high-end properties. Hotels are responding with flexible check-in policies, customized wellness packages, and co-working lounges that cater to both productivity and indulgence. This shift is not only driving higher occupancy rates but also increasing per-guest spending, making bleisure travel a key factor for the luxury hospitality segment.However, volatile international travel policies significantly restrain the growth of the luxury hotel market by creating uncertainty for both travelers and operators. Frequent changes in visa rules, quarantine mandates, or entry restrictions—especially since the COVID-19 pandemic—have discouraged high-spending international tourists from making long-term travel plans. For instance, IATA reported that in 2022, global passenger traffic remained 27% below 2019 levels, largely due to inconsistent government regulations. Luxury hotels, which heavily depend on affluent international travelers, especially in tourist hubs like Paris, Dubai, and Bangkok, face revenue dips when these travelers delay or cancel trips. Moreover, the administrative burden of policy compliance increases operational costs for hotels. These disruptions limit occupancy rates, hinder forward bookings, and reduce confidence in the luxury travel segment’s reliability, making recovery uneven across regions.The luxury hotel market is segmented into type, category, and region. By type, the luxury hotel market is segmented into business hotels, airport hotels, suite hotels, resorts, and others. By category, the luxury hotel market is divided into chain hotels and independent hotels. By region, the market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.By type, the business hotels segment held the major luxury hotel market share in 2024. These hotels cater to executives and professionals with tailored amenities such as high-speed internet, conference rooms, express check-in, and proximity to business districts. Despite temporary slowdowns due to remote work trends, business travel is rebounding, especially in financial and tech hubs. The segment is expected to retain its dominance during the forecast period, supported by growing international trade, resumption of in-person conferences, and demand for premium accommodation that blend work and comfort.By category, the chain segment dominated the luxury hotel market in 2024 and is anticipated to maintain its dominance during the forecast period. Chain hotels benefit from strong brand recognition, standardized service quality, loyalty programs, and extensive global reach, making them a preferred choice among both business and leisure travelers which is expected to boost the luxury hotel market growth. Its financial stability and ability to invest in technology, sustainability, and staff training further strengthen market hold. Major players like Marriott, Hilton, and Hyatt continue expanding their luxury portfolios in emerging economies, by enhancing guest experiences with innovations like mobile check-ins and AI-driven services, thus reinforcing their competitive edge.LIMITED-TIME OFFER - Buy Now & Get Exclusive Discount on this Report: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/checkout-final/0a4fe48813db77dab01ad9fedd9e9947 By region, North America dominated the luxury hotel market in 2024 and is anticipated to maintain its dominance during the forecast period. The U.S., in particular, accounts for a significant share due to major metropolitan hubs like New York, Los Angeles, and Chicago, which attract both leisure and corporate travelers. The region also leads in adopting smart technologies and sustainable practices, thus enhancing guest experiences in luxury properties with the ongoing luxury hotel market trends.Key players in the luxury hotel market report include Kempinski Hotels SA, InterContinental Hotels Group, Hyatt Corporation, The Indian Hotel Companies Limited, Jumeirah International LLC, Four Seasons Holdings Inc., ITC Hotels Limited, Jardine Matheson Holdings Ltd, Marriott International Inc., and Shangri-La International Hotel Management Ltd.Key Benefits For Stakeholders:• This report provides a quantitative analysis of the market segments, current trends, estimations, and dynamics of the luxury hotel market analysis from 2024 to 2034 to identify the prevailing luxury hotel market opportunities.• The market research is offered along with information related to key drivers, restraints, and opportunities.• Porter's five forces analysis highlights the potency of buyers and suppliers to enable stakeholders make profit-oriented business decisions and strengthen their supplier-buyer network.• In-depth analysis of the luxury hotel market segmentation assists to determine the prevailing market opportunities.• Major countries in each region are mapped according to their revenue contribution to the global market.• Market player positioning facilitates benchmarking and provides a clear understanding of the present position of the market players.• The report includes the analysis of the regional as well as global luxury hotel market trends, key players, market segments, application areas, and market growth strategies.Reasons to Buy This Luxury Hotel Market Report:• Procure strategically important competitor information, analysis, and insights to formulate effective R&D strategies.• Recognize emerging players with potentially strong product portfolio and create effective counter-strategies to gain competitive advantage.• Classify potential new clients or partners in the target demographic.• Develop tactical initiatives by understanding the focus areas of leading companies.• Plan mergers and acquisitions meritoriously by identifying Top Manufacturer.• Develop and design in-licensing and out-licensing strategies by identifying prospective partners with the most attractive projects to enhance and expand business potential and Scope.• Report will be updated with the latest data and delivered to you within 2-4 working days of order.• Suitable for supporting your internal and external presentations with reliable high-quality data and analysis.• Create regional and country strategies on the basis of local data and analysis.Enquiry About Report: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/1916 Read More Trending "AMR Exclusive Insights:➢ Europe Luxury Hotel Market Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020-2031➢ Canada Luxury Hotel Market Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020-2031➢ Mexico Luxury Hotel Market Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020-2031➢ Hotel Uniforms Market by Manufacturer, Type and Application Forecast to 2027➢ Leisure Travel Market is projected to reach $1,737.3 billion by 2027➢ Wellness Tourism Market is projected to reach $1,592.6 billion by 2030➢ Sustainable Tourism Market Growing Rapidly with Significant CAGR➢ Ecotourism Market Revenue To Register Robust Growth Rate During 2027

