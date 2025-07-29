Parliament participates in 15th Summit of Women Speakers of Parliament and 6th Conference of Speakers in Geneva, 28 to 31 Jul

The speaker of the National Assembly, Ms Thoko Didiza, will, from 28 July 2025 to 31 July 2025, attend the 15th Summit of Women Speakers of Parliament and the 6th Conference of Speakers in Geneva, Switzerland.

The summit is intended to bring together women in the highest parliamentary decision-making positions to shape the parliamentary agenda based on emerging political, economic, environmental, and social changes that require united and gender-responsive global governance solutions. It offers a platform for women leaders to network and exchange views and experiences.

The summit is taking place during a year of many milestones for the women and girls of the world. The year 2025 marks the 30th anniversary of the Beijing Declaration and Platform for Action, as well as the ten-year milestone of the implementation of the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs). The women, peace and security agenda is marking 25 years of existence and is needed even more today than when it was established.

The summit will focus on the role of women speakers in leading for inclusive and lasting peace.

Meanwhile, the 6th World Conference of Speakers of Parliament, organized by the Inter-Parliamentary Union (IPU) in close collaboration with the United Nations, will take place from 29 to 31 July 2025 at the Palais des Nations (United Nations Office at Geneva).

The conference aims to provide a unique forum for high-level engagement and dialogue among parliamentary leaders from around the world. Previous conferences, held every five years, have served as catalysts for shaping and strengthening the parliamentary dimension of global governance, thereby helping to bridge the democracy gap in international affairs.

This occasion will mark the culmination of two years of work by a preparatory committee of approximately 20 speakers of parliament from all regions of the world, and it promises to be the largest-ever gathering of its kind.

In keeping with the IPU’s inclusive approach, it will also feature prominent leaders from other international organizations, academia, civil society organizations, and the media.

