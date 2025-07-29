Minister Maropene Ramokgopa on MKP statement on DPME oversight and monitoring

The Minister in the Presidency for Planning, Monitoring and Evaluation, Ms Maropene Ramokgopa, notes with concern the MKP's misguided statement on the mandate of the Department of Planning, Monitoring and Evaluation (DPME).

Over the years, interventions have been undertaken to engage with various stakeholders, including Parliament, on the mandate of the Department to clear out any prevailing misconceptions about the role and mandate of the DPME, and to foster collaboration.

However, the statement shows that there is a need for further engagement and outline of the role of the DPME in the governance ecosystem.

The MKP's statement incorrectly apportions blame on the DPME for the perceived collapse in executive oversight and monitoring, and implementation of legislative reforms.

The DPME's mandate is to coordinate and facilitate the integration of planning, monitoring, and evaluation in government for improved developmental outcomes as envisaged in the National Development Plan (NDP) Vision 2030, the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals, and the African Union’s Agenda 2063.

As part of its mandate, the Department coordinated the development of the Medium Term Development Plan (MTDP) 2024–2029, which is the five-year plan guiding the work of the 7th administration of the South African government.

In order to ensure alignment with the MTDP, the Department assessed National Departments and Provincial five-year strategic plans and Annual Performance Plans prior to their tabling in Parliament.

The Department produces periodic reports and briefing notes to advise Cabinet and the President on the progress in the implementation of government priorities as outlined in the MTDP and NDP.

The DPME also draws from empirical evidence from various sources to assess government performance and evaluate critical programmes to determine their impact.

Minister Ramokgopa says, “The MKP has criticised the DPME on legislative reforms and implementation of legislation which are not the mandate and function of the Department. We welcome an opportunity to engage with Parliament on the mandate and legislative function of the Department, as implied in the MKP statement.”

The Minister adds, “This interface is necessary as Parliament and the Executive have the power to transform the mandate of the Department to align with the aspirations and voices of South Africans.”

Enquiries:

Mr Litha Mpondwana

Spokesperson to the Minister in the Presidency for Planning, Monitoring and Evaluation

Cell: 064 802 3003

Email: Litha@dpme.gov.za

Mr Tom Nkosi

Department of Planning, Monitoring and Evaluation

Cell: 079 907 9016

Email: TomNkosi@dpme.gov.za

#GovZAUpdates