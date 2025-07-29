Government Communications on media accreditation for inaugural National Convention ahead of National Dialogue

Members of the media who wish to cover the first National Convention to be held from 15 to 17 August 2025 are advised to submit their details for accreditation purposes. The National Convention takes place ahead of the National Dialogue at the University of South Africa main campus in Pretoria.

The Convention brings together representatives of government, political parties, civil society, business, labour, traditional leaders, religious leaders, cultural workers, sports organisations, women, youth, and community voices, among others, to chart a way forward for the commencement of the National Dialogue, outlining roles and responsibilities of all South Africans.

Applications for accreditation are to be submitted online using the link: https://mrs.gcis.gov.za/national-convention before 12h00 on Friday, 08 August 2025.

Enquiries:

Takalani Mukwevho

Email: takalanim@gcis.gov.za

Cell: 082 227 9308

Sthembiso Sithole

Civil society representative

Cell: 078 356 4355

Anga Jamela

Civil society representative

Cell: 082 671 5764

William Baloyi

Government representative

Cell: 083 390 7147

#GovZAUpdates