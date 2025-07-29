Electricity and Energy convenes 3rd technical meeting of G20 Energy Transitions Working Group, 30 Jul to 1 Aug

The Ministry of Electricity and Energy will convene the 3rd technical meeting of the G20 Energy Transitions Working Group (ETWG) at the Sun City Resort, in the North West Province from 30 July – 1 August 2025.

Kindly note that media may proceed to the Lupata Boardroom at the Sun City Conference Centre to collect their accreditation to cover the Minister of Electricity and Energy, Dr Kgosientsho Ramokgopa’s opening address to the ETWG plenary session. Thereafter, he will be available for one-on-one media interviews. Media should bring a copy of their ID/passport and media badge.

Members of the media are invited to cover Minister Ramokgopa’s address as follows:

Date: 30 July 2025

Time: 08:30 for 09:00

Venue: Sun City Conference Centre, North West Province

Members of the media will have an opportunity to attend side events that will be discussing the following topics:

Strategic partnerships to finance energy efficiency in Africa

Nuclear energy for Africa and small modular reactors (SMR)

Energy planning and principles

Fostering sustainable industrialisation hubs through international collaboration

Accelerating sustainable future fuels and materials

The future of energy 4.0

Side events details:

Date: 30 July 2025

Time: 09:00 – 17:00

Venue: Seer Court 1 & 2, Sun City Conference Centre

The Deputy Minister, Ms Samantha Graham-Maré, will officially address the Women’s Breakfast at the ETWG meeting to kickstart South Africa’s commemoration of Women’s Month, ensuring that women are at the centre of all discussions in the global energy industry. The Department of Electricity and Energy sees women playing a critical role in the energy sector, including in the renewable economic value chain.

Women’s Breakfast details:

Date: 01 August 2025

Time: 08:00 – 11:00

Venue: Warriors Hall, Sun City Conference Centre, North West Province

Enquiries:

Mr Richard Mantu

Email: richard.mantu@dee.gov.za

Cell: 072 488 1520

Ms Tsakane Khambane

Ministerial spokesperson

Email: tsakane.khambane@dmre.gov.za

Cell: 082 084 5566

