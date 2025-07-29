New Survey from Eleos Life Gives Insights on How Americans Feel About Credit Unions and What Services They Want Most

New survey shows members want better mobile experiences, more product options, and overall financial wellness from their credit unions.

DOVER, DE, UNITED STATES, July 29, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Eleos Life https://www.eleoslife.com ), a leading global provider of embedded life and disability insurance, has just released a new report that dives into how Americans feel about their credit unions and what they’re hoping to see next. Based on a nationwide survey, the report uncovers insights straight from credit union members themselves, revealing both strong loyalty and a desire for more modern, personalized services.According to the data, 70.4% of respondents said they’d stick with their credit union over switching to a traditional bank, a clear sign that people value the personal touch and community focus credit unions bring. Members are actively engaged, too: 77% said they interact with their credit union at least once a month, and nearly half (44.2%) do so weekly.But the survey also pointed to areas of opportunity. While members love their credit unions, nearly half (43.3%) said they want a better mobile experience, and 22% said they turn to other financial institutions simply because the digital tools are better.Insurance has shown to be a great area of opportunity for credit unions seeking to expand their services. While most members have some form of insurance, only a small portion obtained this service through their credit unions, leaving both revenue and engagement on the table.“Credit unions have an incredibly strong foundation of trust,” said Kiruba Shankar Eswaran, CEO at Eleos Life. “This makes them an ideal vehicle for delivering needed financial protections, helping bridge the protection gap for uninsured communities.”Key findings from the survey included:- 70.4% of members would pick their credit union over a traditional bank- 77% connect with their credit union at least monthly (with 44.2% doing so weekly)- 43.3% wish digital tools—especially mobile—were better- 43.8% aren’t familiar with insurance from their credit union- Members want: investment options, better mobile tools, and personalized adviceTo access the full report, please visit https://go.witheleos.com/credit-union-report-2025 About Eleos LifeEleos Life helps businesses like credit unions offer their members protection against life’s biggest financial shocks, like the loss of a loved one or the loss of a job due to illness or injury. Bundled with free wellness perks such as virtual primary care and mental health counseling, Eleos insurance protects more than bank accounts. It protects your health inside and out.Licensed to provide insurance in 48 states (and more coming in the near future!) plus the District of Columbia, Eleos offers fully digital, white-labeled term life and disability insurance. There’s no licensing headache, zero cost to go live, and full marketing support—so members get essential cover while credit unions unlock a new revenue stream.

