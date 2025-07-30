Wick of Hope Brings Clean, Scented, Non-Toxic Candles to Homes Across the USA and Canada

Scented and non-toxic, each hand-poured Wick of Hope candle made in Canada supports reforestation, ocean cleanup, kelp restoration, and empowers women and children, making every purchase a small act of impact.

It Was Never Just a Business. It Was Our Way to Heal. What began as a way to make our home safer has turned into a mission to help others breathe easier, live cleaner, and feel hope again.” — Andy Theng

LONDON, ONTARIO, CANADA, July 30, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Wick of Hope, a rising Canadian Scented candles brand, is rewriting the story of home fragrance with its handcrafted, non toxic candles. Built out of personal loss and healing, this family-run business is quickly gaining attention for its commitment to safety, sustainability, and heartfelt craftsmanship.

Lighting Homes with Purpose and Purity

Wick of Hope was founded in 2024 after its co-founders, a nurse and a railroader, experienced multiple pregnancy losses that led them to reevaluate everything in their home environment.

Andy and his wife’s journey began with unimaginable pain. After experiencing multiple pregnancy losses, including one with life-threatening complications, they found themselves emotionally shattered. Alongside this grief, Andy had already faced the disappointment of failed business ventures and was ready to walk away from entrepreneurship forever.

A friend casually suggested,

“Why not try making candles? Your wife loves them, and store-bought ones always give me headaches.”

That small idea sparked something much bigger.

The thought stayed with Andy. He started noticing the subtle signs they’d both been ignoring. Headaches after lighting a candle, the stuffy feeling in the air, small irritations that didn’t seem to have an obvious cause. As someone with asthma, Andy knew those signs mattered.

Curious to understand more, they began digging deeper. What they found was surprising and a little unsettling: most candles out there are made from paraffin wax and synthetic fragrances that release harmful toxins when burned. Yet, very few people were talking about safer, cleaner options.

This new awareness sparked a determination in them.

Motivated by a desire not just to avoid harm, but to create something meaningful, Andy and his wife set out to make their own candles, handmade, non-toxic, and crafted with purpose and care.

Rather than just starting a new business, Andy and his wife saw this as a way to rebuild. The process of crafting handmade, non-toxic candles became a form of healing, a way to pour their experiences, hopes, and intentions into something tangible. Each scented candle represented more than just a product; it embodied comfort, wellness, and a renewed sense of purpose.

That’s how Wick of Hope was born. Not as a fleeting trend, but as a testimony to resilience and the power of new beginnings.

Each candle is hand-poured in London, Ontario, Canada, and packaged in eco-friendly materials. Beyond the product itself, every purchase plants a tree, helps rescue ocean plastic, plants kelp along coastlines and supports women and children in developing countries making each order a small but meaningful act of impact.

Since its launch, Wick of Hope has touched the lives of many who resonate with its message. Customers appreciate not only the clean, calming scents but also the intention behind the brand.

Global Impact

Wick of Hope stands out in a crowded market by rejecting common industry shortcuts; no paraffin, no dyes, no toxic binders, and no mass production.

Industry research shows increasing demand for safer home fragrances. According to the Environmental Working Group (EWG), many candles release indoor pollutants that can trigger allergies and asthma. Wick of Hope answers that concern by delivering candles free from those hidden irritants perfect for sensitive homes and conscious living.

About Wick of Hope

Wick of Hope is a Canadian candle brand dedicated to creating non-toxic, clean-burning candles rooted in purpose and compassion. Born from personal healing, the company is on a mission to replace harmful home products with safer, hand-poured alternatives. Every candle contributes to environmental and social initiatives, proving that even small moments of light can carry hope forward.

Learn more at www.wickofhope.com.

