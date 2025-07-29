MPD Searching for Persons of Interest and a Vehicle in Southern Avenue Fatal Crash

The Metropolitan Police Department is asking for the community’s assistance in the search for a vehicle and identifying the persons of interest in the fatal motorcycle crash that occurred in Southeast.



On Sunday, July 20, 2025, at approximately 2:07 p.m., Sixth District officers responded to the intersection of 51st Street and Southern Avenue, Southeast, for the report of a two-vehicle crash. The operator of a motorcycle was located unresponsive in the roadway. DC Fire and EMS transported the motorcycle operator to an area hospital, where despite all life-saving efforts, the man was pronounced dead. The second vehicle involved fled the scene prior to officers arriving.



The preliminary investigation revealed the 2004 Suzuki motorcycle was traveling westbound in the 5100 block of Southern Avenue, Southeast. A pickup truck was at the stop sign in the 800 block of 51st Street, Southeast, when it began to make a left turn (east) into the 5100 block of Southern Avenue, Southeast. The pickup truck came to a stop mid-way through the turn and the motorcycle struck the side of the pickup truck.



The decedent has been identified as 50-year-old Billy Earl Canty, of Southwest, D.C.

The striking vehicle, a black and gray 2003 Ford F-150 with Virginia tag THP-6421, and the persons of interest can be seen in the photos below and in this video:

Anyone who has knowledge of this incident should call the police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department’s TEXT TIP LINE at 50411.

CCN: 25109650



