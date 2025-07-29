Micronutrient Fertilizers Market Thrives on Crop Quality Focus, Poised for Robust CAGR of 7.5% by 2035

Micronutrient Fertilizers Market

Micronutrient Fertilizers Market increases as farmers shift to zinc, boron, and iron-based blends to increase yield and quality.

CA, UNITED STATES, July 29, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Micronutrient fertilizers market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 7.5% during the forecast period (2025-2035). Micronutrients such as zinc, boron, copper, chloride, manganese, molybdenum, and so on are required for crop growth and for enhancing crop yield, which is pushing the demand for micronutrient fertilizers. The micronutrients fertilizers market growth is led by the growing demand for food due to a constantly growing population. Micronutrients have a crucial role in enhancing the quantity and quality of agricultural output and overall soil well-being. In addition, the growing concern of farmers toward sustainable farming and efficient use of fertilizers is likely to drive adoption of micronutrient fertilizers. Developments in chelated nutrients improve bioavailability and decrease application rates. Market leaders including Yara International, BASF, Nutrien, Haifa Group, ICL, and Coromandel International are investing in R&D, precision application, and increased manufacturing capacity globally.Click to get a Sample PDF (Including Full TOC, Graphs & Charts, Table & Figures) @Market SegmentationFruits & Vegetable Segment is expected to hold a Significant ShareFruits & vegetables segment is expected to grow at a high rate during the forecast period, driven by increased production and growing demand for fruits & vegetables. With rising exports of fruits & vegetables and increasing health awareness among consumers, the demand has been witnessing a consistent upward trend that has led to a rise in the crop plantation area and thereby increased the use of global agricultural micronutrients in the crops.Regional OutlookNorth America dominated the micronutrient fertilizers marketThe increase in market growth in this region is backed by micronutrient management in the U.S., which is recommended by local universities, government scientists, and extension agents. The application of micronutrients in North America has quickly evolved in the past five years. Significant growth in micronutrient application was witnessed in this region. Several key driving forces are rising demand for modifying agricultural practices, premium and uniform products, and rising intensification, such as low-till farm management, precision farming, and use of genetically modified crops. For instance, in May of 2024, the FRST (Fertilizer Recommendation Support Tool) project is a joint effort of more than 100 soil and agronomic scientists employed at almost 50 universities, 4 USDA divisions, many not-for-profits, and one private sector partner and launched decision support tool offering, science-backed interpretations of soil test phosphorus and potassium values for crop fertilization.Order Your Report Now For A Swift Delivery: https://www.omrglobal.com/buy-now/micronutrient-fertilizers-market Market Limitations and Challenges• Lack of Farmer Awareness: Inadequate knowledge of micronutrient deficiency, dosing, and mode of application hampers adoption, further leading to inconsistent results.• Regulatory Heterogeneity and Quality Gaps: Disparate standards across countries and absence of generic mandates allow for inconsistent quality products and trade barriers.• Formulation Shelf Life and Delivery Issues: Micronutrient stability is complex to storage and transportation conditions, particularly for chelated and liquid products in tropical climates.Market Players OutlookThe major companies operating in the global micronutrient fertilizers market include BASF SE, Coromandel International Ltd., Haifa Group, UPL Ltd, and Yara International ASA, among others. Market players are leveraging partnerships, collaborations, mergers, and acquisition strategies for business expansion and innovative product development to maintain their market positioning.Recent Developments• In October 2024, BASF declared a strategic partnership with AgroSpheres to co-develop and market a new bioinsecticide, reflecting BASF's commitment to sustainable crop protection solutions. BASF also took part in the World Agri-Tech Innovation Summit in London in September 2023, where industry captains debated how to boost the transition to sustainable and resilient agri-food systems.• In August 2024, CHS Inc., a prominent global agribusiness owned by ranchers, farmers, and cooperatives in the United States, introduced its initial six new products to increase the framer's crop yield. Trevar EZ provides a combination of ortho-ortho EDDHA chelated granular micronutrients in the market. The newly developed chelate prevents phosphorus from bonding with soil micronutrients and frees more nutrients for increasing plants to access.• In June 2024, Coromandel International Ltd, introduced a nano fertilizer factory in Andhra Pradesh. The new factory produces a broad range of NPK grades with an annual capacity of 2 million fertilizers and serves the requirements of India's farming community. The goal is to employ energy-efficient technology and a completely automated production facility, including a robotized arm for bottling operations.Inquiry Before Buying: https://www.omrglobal.com/inquiry-before-buying/micronutrient-fertilizers-market Some of the Key Companies in the Micronutrient Fertilizers Market include-• AgXplore International, LLC.• AkzoNobel• AXTER AgroscienceInc.• Bayer AG• Belaruskali• Compass Minerals• Coromandel International Ltd.• Corteva Agriscience• FMC Corp.• Haifa Group• Helena Agri-Enterprises, LLC• Industries Holdings, Inc.• Israel Chemicals Ltd.• K+S Aktiengesellschaft• Land O'Lakes, Inc.• Mahadhan by Smart Chem Technologies Pvt. Ltd.• Nouryon Chemicals Holding B.V.• Nufarm• Nutrien Ltd.• UPL Ltd.• Yara International ASAMicronutrient Fertilizers Market Segmentation AnalysisGlobal Micronutrient Fertilizers Market by Nutrient• Zinc• Manganese• Copper• Boron• Molybdenum• Iron• Others (Nickel and Chlorine)Global Micronutrient Fertilizers Market by Form• Chelated Micronutrient• Non-Chelated MicronutrientGlobal Micronutrient Fertilizers Market by Crop Type• Cereals & Grains• Fruits & Vegetables• Pulses and Oilseeds• Others (Turfs, Ornamentals, Plantation Crops, Forages, and Fiber Crops)Global Micronutrient Fertilizers Market By Application• Soil• Foliar• Fertigation• Seed treatment• Others (Trunk Injection and Implantation)Regional Analysis• North Americao United Stateso Canada• Europeo UKo Germanyo Italyo Spaino Franceo Rest of Europe• Asia-Pacifico Chinao Indiao Japano South Koreao ASEAN Economies (Singapore, Thailand, Vietnam, Indonesia, and Other)o Australia and New Zealando Rest of Asia-Pacific• Rest of the Worldo Latin Americao Middle East and Africa

