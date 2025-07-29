Composite Resin Market Comprehensive Research Study, Business Overview and Regional Forecast to 2032

Composite Resin Market, by Resin Type

The global composite resin market is experiencing significant growth, driven primarily by rising demand from the aerospace and automotive industries.

WILMINGTON, DE, UNITED STATES, July 29, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The global composite resin market is experiencing significant growth, driven primarily by rising demand from the aerospace and automotive industries. These sectors rely heavily on composite resins due to their high strength-to-weight ratio, durability, and resistance to heat and corrosion making them ideal for structural and lightweight components.According to a report published by Allied Market Research, titled “Composite Resin Market By Resin Type, Manufacturing Process, Application, and Region: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2023–2032”, the market was valued at $25.4 billion in 2022 and is projected to reach $49.4 billion by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 7.0% during the forecast period.𝐃𝐨𝐰𝐧𝐥𝐨𝐚𝐝 𝐒𝐚𝐦𝐩𝐥𝐞 𝐏𝐚𝐠𝐞𝐬 𝐨𝐟 𝐑𝐞𝐬𝐞𝐚𝐫𝐜𝐡 𝐎𝐯𝐞𝐫𝐯𝐢𝐞𝐰: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/A53714 Key Market Highlights:-Market Drivers:- Growing demand in aerospace and automotive sectors- Advancements in transportation technologies- Increased application of thermoplastic resinsOpportunities:- Expansion of composite resin use in the medical sector- Sustainability trend fueling demand for recyclable thermoplasticsChallenges:- High manufacturing costs- Recycling and end-of-life management complexitiesSegmental Insights:-By Resin Type:Thermoplastic Resin held the largest share in 2022 and is expected to maintain dominance with the highest CAGR of 7.1%. Their popularity stems from:- Superior mechanical properties- Recyclability- Ease of processingSuitability in lightweight automotive and aerospace applicationsBy Manufacturing Process:-Injection Molding led the market in 2022, contributing over one-fourth of global revenue. Its advantages include:- High production efficiency- Ability to produce complex shapes- Cost-effectivenessCompression Molding, however, is projected to grow at the fastest CAGR of 7.5%.By Application:-The automotive & transportation segment held the largest market share in 2022, driven by the industry's push for:- Weight reduction- Enhanced fuel efficiency- Improved vehicle performanceMeanwhile, the aerospace & defense segment is expected to register the highest CAGR of 7.6% through 2032.Regional Outlook: Asia-Pacific Leads the Way:Asia-Pacific dominated the market in 2022, accounting for over two-fifths of global revenue, and is projected to exhibit the highest regional CAGR of 7.2%. Key regional players include:- Toray Industries Inc.- Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation- Teijin Limited- Owens CorningThese companies support a thriving ecosystem across sectors like construction, wind energy, and marine.Top Players in the Composite Resin Market:- Huntsman International LLC- Hexion Inc.- Scott Bader Company Ltd.- DSM- Allnex GmbH- Evonik Industries AG- SABIC- Celanese Corporation- Dow- Sumitomo Bakelite Co., Ltd.These companies drive innovation through new product launches, strategic collaborations, and global expansions to gain a competitive edge.𝐖𝐚𝐧𝐭 𝐭𝐨 𝐀𝐜𝐜𝐞𝐬𝐬 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐒𝐭𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐬𝐭𝐢𝐜𝐚𝐥 𝐃𝐚𝐭𝐚 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐆𝐫𝐚𝐩𝐡𝐬, 𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐏𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬' 𝐒𝐭𝐫𝐚𝐭𝐞𝐠𝐢𝐞𝐬: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/composite-resin-market/purchase-options About UsAllied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.Pawan Kumar, the CEO of Allied Market Research, is leading the organization toward providing high-quality data and insights. We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.

