Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,626 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 408,587 in the last 365 days.

Minister Maropene Ramokgopa addresses United Nations Sustainable Development Cooperation Framework (UNSDCF) Strategic Prioritisation Retreat, 29 Jul

The Minister in the Presidency for Planning, Monitoring and Evaluation, Ms Maropene Ramokgopa, will deliver remarks on behalf of the South African Government at the United Nations Sustainable Development Cooperation Framework (UNSDCF) Strategic Prioritisation Retreat in Pretoria, on Tuesday, 29 July 2025. 

This Retreat is the primary instrument for the planning and implementation of United Nations (UN) development activities at the country level. It also represents the collective response of the UN and its organisations and agencies to national development priorities and the Sustainable Development Goals.

Minister Ramokgopa’s participation at the Retreat underscores the continued collaboration and partnership between the UN and the South African Government, and in particular the Department of Planning, Monitoring and Evaluation (DPME), in strengthening capacity to achieve sustainable and inclusive development in the country. 

Media enquiries:

Minister in the Presidency for Planning, Monitoring and Evaluation
Ministry spokesperson Mr Litha Mpondwana 
Cell: 064 802 3003 
E-mail: Litha@dpme.gov.za 

Department of Planning, Monitoring and Evaluation
Mr Tom Nkosi 
Cell: 079 907 9016  
E-mail: TomNkosi@dpme.gov.za 

#GovZAUpdates
 

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Minister Maropene Ramokgopa addresses United Nations Sustainable Development Cooperation Framework (UNSDCF) Strategic Prioritisation Retreat, 29 Jul

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

By continuing to use this site, you agree to our Terms & Conditions, last updated on July 21, 2025.

We use cookies to enhance your experience. Learn more