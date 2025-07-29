Minister Maropene Ramokgopa addresses United Nations Sustainable Development Cooperation Framework (UNSDCF) Strategic Prioritisation Retreat, 29 Jul

The Minister in the Presidency for Planning, Monitoring and Evaluation, Ms Maropene Ramokgopa, will deliver remarks on behalf of the South African Government at the United Nations Sustainable Development Cooperation Framework (UNSDCF) Strategic Prioritisation Retreat in Pretoria, on Tuesday, 29 July 2025.

This Retreat is the primary instrument for the planning and implementation of United Nations (UN) development activities at the country level. It also represents the collective response of the UN and its organisations and agencies to national development priorities and the Sustainable Development Goals.

Minister Ramokgopa’s participation at the Retreat underscores the continued collaboration and partnership between the UN and the South African Government, and in particular the Department of Planning, Monitoring and Evaluation (DPME), in strengthening capacity to achieve sustainable and inclusive development in the country.

