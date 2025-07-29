GMBPF Facilitates Cross-border Co-operation with Enterprises Planning to Expand Businesses in Macao and Hengqin

MACAU, July 29 - The 2025 Guangdong & Macao Branded Products Fair (2025GMBPF), jointly organised by the Commerce and Investment Promotion Institute (IPIM) of the Macao Special Administrative Region and the Department of Commerce of Guangdong Province, came to a successful conclusion on 27 July. The four-day event attracted over 100,000 visitors. Notably, the first day of the event, designated as “Trade Visitor Day”, attracted more than 2,000 entrepreneurs and buyers.

Business partnerships clinched during the 2025GMBPF

23 co-operation agreements were signed during the event, covering areas such as smart elder care, cultural creation for intangible cultural heritage (ICH) items, and cross-border wellness.

60 product promotion sessions and 435 business matching sessions were held during the 2025GMBPF. Five enterprises in the elderly wellness sector signed technical co-operation agreements, while 26 enterprises in the catering sector reached 15 procurement agreements with suppliers.

Industrial development discussed during professional forums

The ten professional forums and thematic seminars offered in-depth insights into popular topics such as the silver economy, sleep quality, and retirement planning. In particular, the “2025 Silver Economy and Smart Healthcare Forum” enabled Guangdong-Macao enterprises to sign technical co-operation agreements with smart wellness technology enterprises, promoting the adoption of innovative solutions such as elder-friendly wearable devices and telemedicine systems in the Guangdong-Macao In-Depth Co-operation Zone in Hengqin.

The concurrent forum, “Dialogue on Silver Economy and Innovation in Greater Health”, held in Hengqin, adopted a “knowledge sharing–business matching–field inspection” model, organising 139 targeted business matching sessions and four guided tours of the exhibition area, with over 100 industry representatives from both regions participating.

Additionally, the “Forum on Economic and Trade Co-operation and Cultural Exchange with Belt and Road Countries” brought together representatives from chambers of commerce in Indonesia, Malaysia, Myanmar, Thailand, and Singapore.

An opportunity for enterprises to reap benefits and boost confidence in investment and operations

A elder-care product enterprise from the Greater Bay Area noted strong demand for its products among Macao residents, and it plans to focus on markets in Southeast Asia and the Hong Kong-Macao region. Having already established connections with large Macao enterprises, it believes that the event helped increase its business volume. A food enterprise from Guangdong Province also pointed out that the event promoted exchanges between enterprises, and that the community tours laid a solid foundation for future establishment in Macao. Furthermore, a first-time exhibitor from Guangdong Province, an ICH inheritor, stated that the event attracted exhibitors from multiple countries and visitors including local residents and high-end business professionals, yielding good results. At the same time, this edition of the event deepened the “multi-venue event” model. An enterprise from Jiangxi Province specialising in traditional Chinese medicine, which participated in the “Dialogue on Silver Economy and Innovation in Greater Health” in Hengqin, said that the event provided direct matching opportunities, and that the enterprise is interested in investing and collaborating on technological innovation in both Hengqin and Macao.

IPIM continued to attract investment through exhibitions, promoting Macao’s investment environment and business advantages to the participating enterprises. It reached more than 80 technology enterprises, healthcare service providers, and branded food suppliers from the Chinese mainland and Southeast Asia. Several enterprises, such as those in exoskeletons and medical devices, immediately expressed their intention to set up operations in Macao, hoping to expand their overseas business through the advantages offered by Macao’s platform. IPIM will provide follow-up services for enterprises interested in establishing a presence in Macao through its one-stop investor services, and will continue to liaise with other enterprises and address their needs, actively striving to attract more enterprises to invest and develop in Macao.

Thrilling interactive activities on the spot

During the four-day event, 31 sessions featuring skill demonstrations by national ICH masters, live cooking shows by famous Chinese and Western chefs, and parent-and-child workshops were arranged. 182 livestreaming sessions took place on the “Guangdong-Macao Livestreaming Channel”, attracting 278,000 viewers. This year’s “GMBPF AI-Expo 2.0” introduced a health assistant feature, allowing users to receive dietary recommendations simply by taking photos of their meals. The event also organised 31 professional buyers to explore distinctive local communities in Macao, stimulating consumer activity beyond the event venue.

Three firsts at the 2025GMBPF leading the way in innovation

This year’s GMBPF had three major highlights. It showcased a variety of intelligent, age-friendly homecare devices tailored to the Macao market, integrating the silver and debut economies for the first time. A Singapore Pavilion was also introduced, with nearly 100 enterprises (many of which were first-time participants) taking part in the “Belt and Road” Products Zone and presenting a wide range of branded ASEAN food products and everyday items. In addition, the 2025GMBPF debuted a Lingnan Sai Kwan cultural setting, accompanied by a series of China Chic products and performances, in order to attract China Chic enthusiasts, expand sales channels for China Chic products, and promote cultural inheritance through industrialisation.

Prize draws throughout the event

More than 100,000 gifts were distributed over the four days, and the winners of the grand prize draw will be announced on the 2025GMBPF official website. For more information, please visit the official website at www.guangdongmacaofair.com, call us on (853) 8798 9636, or follow “MICE_IPIM” on WeChat or “gdmofair” on Facebook.