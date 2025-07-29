Prominence Talent Unveils New Website to Power Remote Hiring and Purpose-Driven Growth

Gavin Lister Global Talent Partner Prominence Talent Website

Prominence Talent launches new site for Remote Team Connect, building high-performing remote teams through ethical hiring for purpose-led organisations.

We exist to connect ethical employers with talented individuals who might otherwise be overlooked by the traditional job market. Unlocking opportunity in a way that’s accessible and actionable.” — Gavin Lister, Global Talent Partner

VARSITY LAKES, QUEENSLAND, AUSTRALIA, July 29, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Prominence Talent has officially launched its new website, a bold evolution of its ethical hiring mission, with a spotlight on its flagship service: Remote Team Connect. The refreshed digital home delivers a streamlined experience for purpose-driven businesses and not-for-profit organisations seeking to build high-performing, cost-effective remote teams in alignment with their impact goals.Born out of the vision of founders Adam Houlahan and Gavin Lister , Prominence Talent has emerged as a trusted partner for organisations navigating the intersection of talent acquisition, global workforce trends, and social impact..They created Remote Team Connect to solve two problems at once: the growing demand for reliable, values-aligned talent, and the urgent need for more inclusive economic opportunities across emerging regions. The new website reflects that dual mission. It’s more than a service; it’s a bridge between meaningful work and global potential.A Human-Centred, Outcome-Focused ApproachThe new platform clearly articulates Prominence Talent’s unique offering in the remote talent space. Unlike traditional offshore staffing agencies, Prominence takes a bespoke, partnership-led approach, helping organisations build and retain remote teams that deliver measurable value while contributing to positive global impact.Remote Team Connect is built on three core pillars:Scalable Business Value: Supporting clients to build robust systems for onboarding, retention, and performance, ensuring teams deliver results from day one.Impact-Driven Hiring: Matching talent with organisations aligned to the UN Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), ensuring social purpose is embedded into every placement.Ethical Global Sourcing: Hiring transparently and equitably from emerging markets, with a focus on long-term career pathways and fair remuneration.The new site features a clean, intuitive interface that allows business leaders and not-for-profit executives to explore pathways tailored to their needs, whether scaling delivery, increasing operational efficiency, or fulfilling CSR goals through hiring.Designed for Purpose-Driven AudiencesThe website introduces a dual-entry pathway. One for purpose-led businesses and another for not-for-profit organisations. This distinction enables visitors to view use cases, testimonials, and support services tailored to their specific sector.Other highlights include:Clear process visualisation to demystify remote hiring.Values-based messaging that positions hiring as a strategic impact lever.Direct connection points for discovery calls and consultations.Whether you're a fast-growing enterprise in need of operational support or a resource-constrained nonprofit seeking reliable administrative and communications capacity, the site demonstrates how Remote Team Connect can help.A Call to Lead with ImpactWith global hiring undergoing rapid transformation post-pandemic, Prominence Talent’s offering lands at the intersection of trust, purpose, and performance. Their approach resonates with organisations seeking to "do good while doing well."Houlahan explains that there’s a growing cohort of leaders who want more from their vendors: transparency, ethics, and partnership. Remote Team Connect is designed for those leaders. This website helps them see what’s possible when you align business needs with global good.”Since its soft launch, Remote Team Connect has supported impact-aligned organisations in Australia, New Zealand, and North America to build and retain trusted remote teams across the Philippines, Latin America, and beyond; roles ranging from marketing support to finance administration and customer success.Next StepsTo explore how your organisation can benefit from ethical remote hiring, visit the newly launched website at:Organisations can book a free consultation to assess hiring needs, explore impact alignment, and receive personalised guidance on the best-fit path to building a purpose-driven remote team. Contact Gavin Lister at gavin@prominencetalent.com

