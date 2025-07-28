Justice Department Announces Winners of the Access To Justice Prize Competition

The Justice Department today announced the winners of the Access to Justice Prize Competition. The Department is proud to uplift the incredible work being done across the country through innovative solutions to improve access to justice for all Americans. The Access to Justice Prize focuses on closing the rural justice gap, recognizing that rural communities face unique and significant barriers to resources and support in the legal system. This competition highlights the creativity and dedication of organizations working to expand justice for all. The winning projects represent actionable approaches that will help provide legal support for communities across America.

The Access to Justice Prize was launched on Challenge.gov, and after reviewing an inspiring and thoughtful round of submissions, the Department of Justice is pleased to recognize the five winners whose innovative ideas stood out from a competitive field of applicants. Each of these organizations brought a unique perspective and a shared commitment to expanding resources for communities in rural America.

The 12th Judicial District of Colorado Access to Justice Committee: creating “Lawmobile,” a vehicle designed to bring legal and administrative assistance directly to remote residents, as well as residents with disabilities, who lack childcare or technological access. Florida Department of Corrections: bridging the justice gap in rural areas by deploying Mobile Probation Units and Mobile Reentry Units to bring probation and reentry services directly to underserved rural communities. People Living in Recovery Inc.: expanding access to justice through an innovative forensic peer mentoring program in rural county jails in Georgia to reduce recidivism and support reentry. South Dakota Bar Foundation: creating the Project Rural Practice Hub, an online resource center that provides on-demand training, technical assistance, and mentorship to rural attorneys. Veterans Advocacy Law Clinic at the University of Arizona James E. Rogers College of Law: expanding the clinic’s Rural and Tribal Veterans Outreach Project to effectively connect veterans living in rural communities with legal services.

“The Department of Justice applauds the Prize winners’ dedication, bold ideas and steadfast belief in a better future,” said Acting Director Christina Smith of the Justice Department’s Office for Access to Justice. “The winners are addressing access to justice barriers with innovative solutions that are informed by the needs and strengths of rural communities.”

Each winning organization will receive prize funding of $15,000 to advance their project. The Department of Justice congratulates all prize participants for their passion to remain committed to introducing fresh perspectives and novel approaches to advance access to justice for all.