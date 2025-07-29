Submit Release
New Progressive Power Trio Amystera Set to Release Signed Debut Vinyl Recording

Amystera debut EP

Aram Bedrosian, an incredibly unique solo bassist with over 2 MILLION streams on YouTube, has joined Amystera forming a power trio.

In a world that has been so lucky to hear the bass innovation's of Victor Wooten, Jaco Pastorious, and Les Claypool - the performances on this record are no less significant.”
— Northeast Performer Magazine
BURLINGTON, VERMONT, UNITED STATES, July 29, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- *** NOW ON SALE 8/15 ***

Joining Bedrosian are Aislynn Taber on synths and John Elwert on drums. Described as a bass-driven instrumental progressive rock trio, Amystera's music is characterized by thick grooves, technically awe-inspiring bass lines, haunting melodies, and a darkly mysterious atmosphere.

Talking about the upcoming release and the unique sound of Amystera, Aram Bedrosian shared: "We are thrilled to unveil our debut on rich sounding, 180 gram vinyl with 100 signed copies. This music emotes with the blend of our individual love for dark music, which we believe will resonate strongly."

Signed EPs and music samples are available at Amystera.com

The debut six-song EP by Amystera includes full band versions of well-loved solo bass pieces by Aram Bedrosian, including The Mists. Fans can expect a fresh interpretation and a new dimension added to these beloved tracks as the trio infuses their distinctive flair into each composition.

Aram Bedrosian's singular talent on the bass guitar is evident throughout the EP, with his virtuosity shining on every track. The EP's production quality combined with the band's cohesive synergy offers an immersive listening experience that will appeal to fans of dark and progressive rock, funk, and beyond.

Stay tuned for more updates on Amystera's EP release and be prepared to embark on a mesmerizing musical journey with this innovative power trio.

For inquiries, please contact Aram directly at info@arambedrosian.com

Aram Bedrosian
Amystera
info@arambedrosian.com
Haunted by Amystera

