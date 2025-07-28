Ruling upholds right of trans youths to seek health care without parental notification

States can prohibit puberty blockers and other gender-affirming care for transgender minors, the Supreme Court decided last month, a ruling upholding laws in about half the nation’s states. But a federal appeals court ruled Friday that states can allow transgender youths to seek physical and mental health care without notifying their parents.

