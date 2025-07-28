Submit Release
California AG will no longer defend lengthy sentences for violent young offenders

Can youths who commit murder or other extremely violent crimes in California be sentenced to spend most of the rest of their lives in prison? The state Supreme Court will decide that issue — but without one of its usual participants, Attorney General Rob Bonta, who has abruptly withdrawn his support for longer sentences.

