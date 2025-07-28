Parenting Expert Paloma Ruiz Olmo Offers Emotional Intelligence Tools to Help Parents Raise Resilient Kids

Parenting educator Paloma Ruiz Olmo, founder of Inspire Guide Nurture

Parenting expert Paloma Ruiz Olmo shares 3 powerful tools to help young kids manage anger and build emotional strength—without timeouts or tantrums.

When kids act out, they’re not giving you a hard time—they’re showing they’re having a hard time.” — Paloma Ruiz Olmo

FL, UNITED STATES, July 28, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- When young kids act out, many parents respond with timeouts, threats, or taking away privileges. But parenting educator Paloma Ruiz Olmo believes the true secret to raising emotionally strong, resilient children isn’t punishment—it’s emotional intelligence.“Kids aren’t trying to be bad—they’re trying to communicate,” says Ruiz Olmo, founder of Inspire Guide Nurture, a conscious parenting platform that helps families build emotional awareness through story, science, and play. “When we meet them with connection instead of control, they learn to understand themselves—and that’s where real growth happens.”Here are three practical, research-backed strategies she recommends for guiding children through emotional storms:1. Create a Calm Corner—Not a Timeout SpotSwap punishment for peace. A calm corner is a cozy space where kids can cool down using pillows, sensory tools, or books. It teaches self-soothing, not shame—and turns meltdowns into teachable moments.2. Make Feelings a Daily ConversationKids can’t manage what they can’t name. Ruiz Olmo encourages daily “feelings check-ins” using printable charts or drawing faces. This helps children feel safe expressing emotions—and builds self-awareness over time.3. Practice Co-Regulation First“You can’t expect a four-year-old to calm down alone,” says Ruiz Olmo. “They borrow your nervous system before they develop their own tools.” Instead of saying “calm down,” try: “Let’s breathe together” or “I’m here with you.” It builds emotional safety and trust.To make these tools accessible, Inspire Guide Nurture offers free printable calm corner guides, a downloadable feelings chart, and a complimentary emotional regulation course. Ruiz Olmo also authored the children’s book When Anger Strikes, which helps kids understand what’s happening inside their bodies when big feelings arise.“Parents are the emotional coaches their children need,” says Ruiz Olmo. “And you don’t have to be perfect—you just need the right tools.”For families seeking deeper support, Inspire Guide Nurture also offers a full parenting course exploring co-regulation, emotional growth, and how to turn everyday moments into lifelong lessons in resilience.Explore all resources at https://www.Inspireguidenurture.com/

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.