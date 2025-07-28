Multiple Days of Extreme Heat Across New York

Governor Kathy Hochul today urged New Yorkers to prepare for a multi-day stretch of high outdoor temperatures that will impact the Capital, Mid-Hudson, New York City and Long Island Regions starting today and continuing through Wednesday with feels-like temperatures expected to exceed 100 degrees. On Tuesday, heat advisories are expected to expand across much of the State including the Southern Tier, Mohawk Valley, Central New York, Finger Lakes and Western New York Regions with feels-like temperatures ranging from the low 90s to over 100 degrees. On Wednesday, a few strong to severe thunderstorms are possible ahead of a cold front that will bring several days of cooler, drier, and less humid weather to New York State.

“Extreme heat is dangerous and can be fatal if it is not taken seriously,” Governor Hochul said. “I urge residents to plan ahead to make sure they stay hydrated, to check in with elderly neighbors and locate nearby cooling centers during the next few days.”

Extreme heat is dangerous and is the leading cause of weather-related fatalities in the United States. The most common heat-related illnesses are heat stroke (sun stroke), heat exhaustion, heat cramps and heat rash. Learn more about heat-related illness, including signs and symptoms and when to take action on the State Health Department’s extreme heat advice webpage.

New York State agencies are taking the actions and making recommendations to respond to the forecasted heat. These include:

New York State Division of Homeland Security and Emergency Services

The Office of Emergency Management is in regular contact with county emergency managers to ensure cooling centers are available, and to offer support and advise on extreme heat risks. In addition, the agency is facilitating preparations and coordinating guidance and communications with State agency partners. Information on how to manage extreme heat can be found online. To receive real time weather and emergency alerts, New Yorkers are encouraged to text the name of their county or borough to 333111.

New York State Department of Public Service

The Department of Public Service (DPS) is tracking electric system conditions and overseeing utility response to any situations that may arise as a result of this week's heat. Department staff, as a part of annual summer preparation activities, work with all utilities to confirm that they will reliably meet customer demands for the summer operating period. Based on staff review and assessment of utility data, meetings with each of the individual utilities and the New York Independent System Operator, staff found that the state’s electric transmission and distribution systems are prepared to reliably meet forecasted 2025 summer electric demands.

New York's utilities have approximately 5,500 workers available, as necessary, to engage in damage assessment, response, repair, and restoration efforts across New York State for this heat event. Agency staff will track utilities' work throughout the event and ensure utilities shift appropriate staffing to regions that experience the greatest impact.

During heat waves, increased usage of electric devices such as air conditioners place a considerable demand on the state's electricity system and instances of low voltage or isolated power outages can result. The record for such usage was set on July 19, 2013, when it reached 33,956 MWs (one megawatt of electricity is enough to power up to 1,000 average-sized homes).

New York State Department of Health

The State Health Department is taking a number of steps to promote the safety of all New Yorkers in periods of extreme heat, especially those most at risk. The Department is working with DSHES and local health departments and emergency managers to ensure access to cooling centers and safe spaces during this extreme heat.

The New York State Department of Health’s interactive Heat Risk and Illness Dashboard allows the public and county health care officials to determine the forecasted level of heat-related health risks in their area and raise awareness about the dangers of heat exposure.

New York State Office of Parks, Recreation and Historic Preservation

Governor Kathy Hochul today directed the Office of Parks, Recreation and Historic Preservation to offer extended hours at state swimming and cooling facilities and other state parks during the current heat wave as a way to help New Yorkers beat the heat. Swimming availability may be affected by hazardous weather, changing water conditions or staffing. Please check State Parks’ website parks.ny.gov or call the park you wish to visit directly to confirm availability.

The following State Park swimming facilities will be open for extended hours:

Long Island

Jones Beach State Park: Field 6, Central Mall, and Field 2; extended swimming until 8:00 PM Monday, Tuesday & Wednesday

Robert Moses State Park: Field 2 & 5; extended swimming until 8:00 PM Monday, Tuesday & Wednesday

Sunken Meadow State Park: Main Beach; extended swimming until 8:00 PM Monday, Tuesday & Wednesday

Hither Hills State Park: extended swimming until 7:00 PM Monday, Tuesday & Wednesday

Hecksher State Park: extended swimming until 7:00 PM Monday, Tuesday & Wednesday

Wildwood State Park: extended swimming until 7:30 PM Monday, Tuesday & Wednesday

Hudson Valley

Bear Mountain State Park: extended swimming until 6:30 PM Tuesday & Wednesday

Franklin D. Roosevelt State Park pool: extended until 7:00 PM Tuesday & Wednesday

Lake Tiorati State Park: extended swimming until 6:45 PM Monday, Tuesday & Wednesday

Lake Welch State Park: extended swimming until 6:45 PM Monday, Tuesday & Wednesday

Rockland Lake State Park pool: extended swimming until 6:30 PM Monday, Tuesday & Wednesday

Lake Minnewaska: extended swimming until 7:15 PM Monday, Tuesday & Wednesday

Lake Minnewaska-Awosting: extended swimming until 6:30 PM Monday, Tuesday & Wednesday

New York City

Gantry Plaza State Park: Sprinklers and mist fans set up throughout the park

Denny Farrell Riverbank State Park: indoor and outdoor pool extended swimming until 8:00 PM Monday, Tuesday & Wednesday

Capital District

Lake Taghkanic State Park: extended swimming until 7:00 PM Monday, Tuesday & Wednesday

Taconic-Copake State Park: extended swimming until 8:00 PM Monday, Tuesday & Wednesday

Taconic Kiddie Pool: extended swimming until 8:00 PM Monday, Tuesday & Wednesday

Saratoga Spa State Park: Peerless and Victoria pools extended swimming until 7:00 PM Monday, Tuesday & Wednesday

Grafton Lakes State Park: extended swimming until 7:00 PM Monday, Tuesday & Wednesday

Moreau Lake State Park: extended swimming until 7:00 PM Monday, Tuesday & Wednesday

Mine Kill State Park: extended swimming until 7:00 PM Monday, Tuesday & Wednesday

Thompson’s Lake/Thacher State Park: extended swimming until 7:00 PM Monday, Tuesday & Wednesday

Central New York/Finger Lakes

Fair Haven Beach State Park: extended swimming until 8:00 PM Monday, Tuesday & Wednesday

Taughannock Falls State Park: extended swimming until 8:00 PM Monday, Tuesday & Wednesday

Cayuga Lake State Park: extended swimming until 7:00 PM Tuesday & Wednesday

Watkins Glen State Park pool: extended swimming until 7:00 PM Monday, Tuesday & Wednesday

Western New York

Darien Lake State Park: extended swimming until 7:45 PM Monday, Tuesday & Wednesday

Fort Niagara State Park: extended swimming until 8 PM Monday, Tuesday & Wednesday

Beaver Island State Park: extended swimming until 8 PM Monday, Tuesday & Wednesday

Prior to making a trip, potential visitors should call ahead to the park they plan to visit or check https://parks.ny.gov/parks/ for park hours and operations. Changes in weather and water conditions may affect swimming status. Park status updates are also available on the free New York State Parks Explorer mobile app for iOS and Android devices.

New York State Department of Environmental Conservation

The Department of Environmental Conservation’s (DEC) Emergency Management staff, Environmental Conservation Police Officers, Forest Rangers, and both central office and regional staff remain on alert and continue to monitor weather forecasts.

DEC reminds outdoor adventurers that unpredictable weather — including rapidly changing temperatures and storms in the Adirondacks, Catskills, and other backcountry areas — can create unexpectedly hazardous conditions. Visitors should be prepared with proper clothing and equipment for rain, mud and warmer temperatures to ensure a safe outdoor experience.

Hikers in the Adirondacks are encouraged to check the Adirondack Backcountry Information webpages for updates on trail conditions, seasonal road closures and general recreation information.

Hiking Safety

Hiking in the heat is always risky. New Yorkers and visitors should review the following tips to prevent heat exhaustion and heat stroke:

Slow your pace.

Drink water and rest often.

Seek shade and avoid long periods in direct sunlight.

Bring at least 2 liters of water for any hike.

Bring a water filter, especially for longer hikes.

Bring salty snacks to keep your electrolytes in check.

Wear sunscreen.

Leave your pets at home — the heat is harder on them, especially walking on hot rocks.

Consider staying home yourself and rescheduling for another day when weather conditions improve.

Even if the weather is forecast to be high heat all day, there’s always a chance of hypothermia due to a sudden storm or drop in temperatures. This can increase dramatically if you’re sweating and not wearing sweat-wicking clothing (made of fabrics like wool or polyester). Many cases of hypothermia are in the summer when people least expect it.

Whether you are hiking, mountain biking or paddling, Hike Smart NY can help you prepare with a list of 10 essentials, guidance on what to wear, and tips for planning your trip with safety and sustainability in mind. In an emergency, call 9-1-1. To request Forest Ranger assistance, call 1-833-NYS-RANGERS.

Air Quality

DEC is monitoring air quality across the state and will issue air quality health advisories as necessary. New Yorkers are encouraged be “Air Quality Aware” and check airnow.gov for accurate information on air quality forecasts and conditions. To view the latest DEC air quality forecasts, visit the DEC website.

Extreme Heat

DEC recently released preliminary Urban Heat Island maps to help communities better understand, plan for, and adapt to extreme heat exposures on the neighborhood level. Links to the maps, as well as additional information and data, can be found on DEC’s Extreme Heat Action Plan webpage and posted at nys-heat.daveyinstitute.com/hottest-hour. The project advances a key action in the Extreme Heat Action Plan and advances a 2022 law signed by Governor Hochul directing DEC to study the impacts of disproportionate concentrations of extreme heat in disadvantaged communities across the state.

New York State Department of Agriculture and Markets

The agency has compiled important information, including preventative measures, to help mitigate the effects of extreme heat on farm workers and farm animals. The Department will also be working closely with partners at The New York Extension Disaster Education Network (NY EDEN) at Cornell University to monitor any potential impacts of the extreme heat expected this week. NY EDEN is also a resource for farmers and farm workers during a heat wave, and additional information can be found at https://eden.cce.cornell.edu/natural-hazards/heat-wave/.

The New York State Department of Labor has released comprehensive guidance to help employers better protect outdoor workers during extreme heat and advises workers and employers to engage in extreme heat best practices such as:

Ensure access to clean drinking water at no cost to workers, available at all times and as close to the worksite as possible.

Provide shade and paid rest when the heat index reaches 80 degrees Fahrenheit or above, and more frequent rest breaks once the heat index exceeds 90 degrees.

Wear proper personal protective equipment (PPE) so long as it does not interfere with safety equipment, including sunscreen, cooling vests, wide-brim hats, and lightweight, loose-fitting clothing.

More information on best practices for working in extreme heat can be found here.

Thruway Authority maintenance crews will be conducting standard daily operations during times where temperatures are lowest and will enhance patrols monitoring the highway. Motorists are reminded and encouraged to take breaks at one of 26 service areas, or three Welcome Centers located on the Thruway system.

New York State Department of Transportation maintenance crews will conduct most outdoor work during morning hours and follow established hydration and rest protocols to help mitigate the risks associated with high temperatures.

New York State Office of Children and Family Services

The agency is taking a number of actions to ensure activities at residential centers, detention programs and congregate care programs are conducted in a safe manner during the heat. This includes checking cooling equipment, ensuring proper amounts of water are available and consumed, rescheduling activities and meetings, and identifying staff and clients who may be affected by heat. They are also providing guidance to child care programs and groups associated with the Commission for the Blind statewide.

New York State Office of Mental Health

In advance of the hot conditions, New Yorkers should be aware of the impact high heat may have on individuals receiving antipsychotic medications, who are at particular risk of heat stroke and neuroleptic malignant syndrome during periods of extreme heat, which is more likely in poorly ventilated areas. Children and the elderly are at increased risk.

In addition to monitoring individuals at risk, such conditions are best prevented by a heightened attention to hydration, particularly those at high risk, including individuals taking antipsychotic medications, the elderly, children and those with poor fluid intake. Also, individuals at high-risk should remain in cooler areas; be monitored for temperature elevations; avoid direct exposure to sunlight and wear protective clothing and sunscreen. Anticholinergic medications may interfere with sweating and should be minimized.

New York State Office of Temporary and Disability Assistance

The agency is reminding local departments of social services and emergency homeless shelter operators of the need to provide fans to help maintain reasonable air circulation during times of extreme heat and humidity. Also, shelter providers should provide a cooling room in the facility for residents, if feasible.

Metropolitan Transportation Authority

To reduce potential impacts to service and reduce response times to heat-related events, NYC Transit will implement heat patrols to proactively increase track inspections and stage extra personnel and equipment, such as generators, in key risk areas including power substations, machine rooms, and communication rooms.

To ensure functioning air conditioning, subway railcars and buses will be inspected before being placed in service. Paratransit service providers are reminded vehicles must have functioning air-conditioning. Buses and operators will be on standby for any support needed with subways or emergency service. NYC Transit also implements a continuous welded rail watch when rail temperatures exceed 100 degrees to be vigilant of rail kinks or other issues and recalls all HVAC employees to address any hot stations or workspaces.

Long Island Rail Road and Metro-North Railroad crews will be staged at key locations to be able to respond quickly to weather-related issues. The railroads will monitor rail temperatures, deploy heat patrols to inspect the rails for any kinks, and stage additional Power Department personnel to protect power substations and overhead aerial lines. Train crews have been instructed to report any rail conditions that need attention.

The Port Authority Office of Emergency Management coordinates with facility teams to monitor weather conditions and operational impacts and maintains communication with regional partners to support response readiness during periods of elevated temperatures.

For a complete listing of weather watches, warnings, advisories and latest forecasts, visit the National Weather Service website.