Aspen HR Honored as a 'Best Place for Working Parents' for Fourth Consecutive Year

NEW YORK CITY, NY, UNITED STATES, July 28, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Aspen HR, a leading white-glove Certified Professional Employer Organization (Certified PEO), proudly announces it has been named one of the Best Places for Working Parents for the fourth consecutive year. This recognition underscores Aspen HR’s sustained dedication to creating a supportive and empowering environment for working parents.This continued acknowledgment is especially meaningful as organizations nationwide grapple with the evolving needs of their workforces. Aspen HR remains committed to fostering a culture that not only recognizes but actively supports the critical balance between professional achievement and family well-being.“Earning the Best Places for Working Parents award for the fourth year in a row is a true testament to our core values,” said Jenny Souksvath, Co-Founder and COO of Aspen HR. “We firmly believe that a workplace that genuinely supports its employees, particularly working parents, leads to greater innovation, satisfaction, and overall success. This award reaffirms our ongoing commitment to our team members and their families.”Aspen HR provides a robust suite of benefits and programs specifically designed to assist working parents, including:- Generous employer contributions to comprehensive medical, dental, life, disability, and 401(k) plans - Access to the Aspen HR Longevity Program , offering a proactive approach to employee health and wellness through partnerships with leading wellness providers Lifestyle Spending Accounts (LSAs) to empower employees to personalize their well-being- Flexible work arrangements, including remote options, to accommodate diverse family needs- Comprehensive family-friendly leave policies, ensuring paid time off for new parents and during significant family eventsBeyond these tangible benefits, Aspen HR nurtures a workplace culture where employees feel valued, understood, and connected. The company regularly organizes team-building events, wellness initiatives, and diversity and inclusion programs that reinforce a strong sense of community and belonging.Aspen HR is steadfast in its mission to be a leading employer for working parents while continuing to deliver exceptional human resources solutions to its clients.About Aspen HRAspen HR is a white-glove Certified PEO that empowers businesses to focus on growth by providing a comprehensive suite of HR solutions. We offer a single source for payroll, benefits administration, HR compliance, risk management, and 401(k) plans. Our exceptional service and industry expertise have helped us achieve a remarkable client retention rate and earn recognition as a top performer on the Inc. 5000 list and the San Francisco Business Times’ 100 Fastest-Growing Private Companies list for several years in a row. Aspen HR has offices across the country and serves clients across all 50 states.

