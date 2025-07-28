MEC Tertuis Simmers on progress being made on Louis Fourie Road upgrade

The Western Cape Department of Infrastructure (DOI) and its appointed professional team are making good progress on Contract C0964.02, the upgrading of Louis Fourie Road in Mossel Bay. This R520 million project is the largest provincial government investment in road infrastructure in the Garden Route District Municipal area.

“We extend our sincere appreciation to road users for their cooperation during the recent switchover to the newly constructed seaside lanes on 17 July 2025,” said Jandré Bakker, Director: Operational Support at DOI. “This transition is already helping to ease traffic congestion at the temporary fuel station intersection. Road users will note that the ride quality is not optimal yet but are reminded that the final asphalt surfacing will only be installed towards the end of the project which will further improve the ride quality and also align the road level to the kerb drainage structures”.

Bakker added that the construction of the ocean-side intersection at Louis Fourie Road and Garret Street has been completed in tandem with the opening of the Gericke Road link, both of which are contributing to improved traffic flow along the corridor. “We are particularly pleased with the successful diversion of traffic over the newly constructed Blinde River bridge – a key milestone in the overall upgrade,” he concluded.

Road users should also take note of the upcoming developments in the coming months:

continued works on the new alignment to the entrance of the Langeberg Mall with the new entrance becoming operational in September 2025

closures on the landside of the project for the construction of the intersections (similar to the closures at Beach Boulevard, Watson Street, Garret Street, etc.). The closure dates for these intersection upgrades will be communicated in due course. The same methodology will be followed as on the seaside of the project where an estimated two-week closure will be required to complete construction more quickly that would otherwise have been possible

Provincial Minister of Infrastructure Tertuis Simmers is satisfied with progress so far. “The most recent figures up to end-June 2025 show that R57.3 million has been spent on targeted enterprises. The target of 58 000 person-days of work is also well on its way to being reached with the most recent verified figure standing at 37 778 person-days of work created. This means 285 work opportunities have already been achieved which exceeds the target of 250. In addition, the project is also making good progress in terms of its local subcontractor development programmes. Despite its challenges, the project has seen the appointment of 20 subcontract work packages in the total estimated amount of over R13.6 million so far. The number of dedicated subcontract work packages will increase as the project works progresses towards the completion of the major structures and layer works.”

Minister Simmers added, “As we are heading towards Women’s Month, it is noteworthy that of the 13 current local enterprises on site with 1CE and 2CE Construction Industry Development Board -grading, 6 are women-owned and they are delivering work of excellent quality”.

“The latest project progress report indicates that the project is currently 68% complete. This project is still on track to be completed by the end of the second quarter of the 2026/27 financial year,” Minister Simmers added. “I am also satisfied that the team continues to be agile, indicated by a possible 10-day delay due to previously unmapped services being discovered at Depot Road being relocated within 5 days. However, this had no impact on the ultimate completion forecast.”

The DOI is well aware of the inconvenience the roadworks is causing. Louis Fourie Road was already under significant strain due to heavy traffic volumes (one of the main reasons for the upgrade). Driving through an active construction site is challenging. However, apart from the loss of some traffic flow capacity at certain intersections, the road has remained a single lane, two-directional roadway for traffic throughout the construction period.

The department thanks road users for their patience. “We remain confident that the long-term benefit will out-weigh the short-term inconvenience and that this investment in infrastructure will unlock even more economic opportunities”, Minister Simmers concluded.

