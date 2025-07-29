EMMA International Launches New Reshoring Services to Strengthen U.S. Life Sciences Manufacturing
A Comprehensive Solution for Returning Critical Operations to U.S. Soil
In an era defined by global supply chain vulnerabilities, regulatory pressure, and geopolitical uncertainty, reshoring is becoming a strategic imperative. EMMA International is responding with a full-suite solution tailored specifically to the complex needs of pharmaceutical, biotech, medical device, and diagnostics companies.
“Reshoring isn’t just about logistics, it’s about long-term business resilience,” said Kira Jabri, COO of EMMA International. “We’re proud to be the trusted partner for life science organizations looking to reshore operations with confidence, compliance, and speed.”
The new Reshoring Services include:
• Strategic Planning & Feasibility Assessments
• Site Selection & Facility Readiness
• Regulatory Compliance & Quality Systems
• Engineering & Validation Support
• Workforce Scaling & Contingent Labor
Whether relocating overseas operations or expanding domestic capacity, EMMA International delivers the regulatory insight, quality leadership, and execution horsepower companies need to thrive in today’s complex landscape.
For additional information, please contact Kira Jabri, COO, at 248-987-4497 or email at kira.jabri@emmainternational.com.
Kira Jabri
EMMA International Consulting Group
248-987-4497
email us here
