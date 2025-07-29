EMMA International Launches New Reshoring Services to Strengthen U.S. Life Sciences Manufacturing

EMMA International's new reshoring services empower life science companies to bring manufacturing back to the U.S. with regulatory expertise and operational speed.

A Comprehensive Solution for Returning Critical Operations to U.S. Soil

Reshoring isn’t just about logistics; it’s about long-term resilience. We’re proud to be the trusted partner for life science organizations reshoring with confidence, compliance, and speed.” — Kira Jabri, COO, EMMA International

BIRMINGHAM, MI, UNITED STATES, July 29, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- E.M.M.A. International Consulting Group, Inc. ( EMMA International ), a leading global consulting firm specializing in regulatory compliance, quality systems, and operational excellence, proudly announces the launch of its new Reshoring Services . This comprehensive offering is designed to support life science companies as they bring manufacturing operations back to the United States—strategically, efficiently, and compliantly.In an era defined by global supply chain vulnerabilities, regulatory pressure, and geopolitical uncertainty, reshoring is becoming a strategic imperative. EMMA International is responding with a full-suite solution tailored specifically to the complex needs of pharmaceutical, biotech, medical device, and diagnostics companies.“Reshoring isn’t just about logistics, it’s about long-term business resilience,” said Kira Jabri, COO of EMMA International. “We’re proud to be the trusted partner for life science organizations looking to reshore operations with confidence, compliance, and speed.”The new Reshoring Services include:• Strategic Planning & Feasibility Assessments• Site Selection & Facility Readiness• Regulatory Compliance & Quality Systems• Engineering & Validation Support• Workforce Scaling & Contingent LaborWhether relocating overseas operations or expanding domestic capacity, EMMA International delivers the regulatory insight, quality leadership, and execution horsepower companies need to thrive in today’s complex landscape.For additional information, please contact Kira Jabri, COO, at 248-987-4497 or email at kira.jabri@emmainternational.com.

EMMA CASE STUDY: Reshoring Pharmaceutical Manufacturing

