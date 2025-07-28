Office of the Governor – News Release – Gov. Green Elected to Leadership Roles by Governors Associations

July 28, 2025

HONOLULU – Governor Josh Green, M.D., is stepping into a powerful set of national leadership roles, strengthening Hawai‘i’s influence on key bipartisan priorities across the country. During the recent National Governors Association (NGA) Summer Meeting in Colorado Springs, Governor Green was elected to the NGA Executive Committee — one of the association’s most influential decision-making bodies.

Additionally, he is taking on expanded responsibilities through the Western Governors’ Association (WGA), serving as vice chair, continuing to represent Hawai‘i as a bridge between the islands and the broader national conversation. Governor Green will serve as chair of the WGA beginning July 1, 2026. Governor Green will be the fourth Hawai‘i Governor to serve as Chair of WGA. Governor George Ariyoshi was WGA’s first chair in 1985. Governor Benjamin Cayetano served as chair in 2000 and Governor Ige served as chair in 2019.

“These national leadership roles allow me to advocate for the people of Hawai‘i on a broader stage,” said Governor Green. “Whether it’s securing support for climate resilience, elevating access to healthcare, or strengthening our economy, I’m committed to working across the aisle with my fellow governors to deliver real results. Bipartisan collaboration isn’t just possible — it’s necessary. Hawai‘i has unique challenges and opportunities and our voice will help shape the national approach to some of the most urgent issues we all face.”

The NGA Executive Committee, made up of a bipartisan slate of governors from across the country, sets the association’s operational and policy priorities. Governor Green joins Oklahoma Governor Kevin Stitt (NGA Chair), Maryland Governor Wes Moore (NGA Vice Chair) and six other governors in shaping policy discussions around economic opportunity, education and energy resilience — core themes of the new NGA Chair’s Initiative, Reigniting the American Dream.

In the West, Governor Green will continue serving as the lead governor on healthcare policy, one of the organization’s key focus areas. The WGA is a bipartisan group of 22 governors that advocates for Western states on issues like energy, wildfire response, water policy and regional economic development. Governor Green is pleased to announce that the WGA 2026 winter meeting will be in Hawai‘i.

As part of his expanded portfolio, Governor Green will contribute to policy development and host multistate discussions on health innovation, climate adaptation and workforce solutions — bringing lessons from Hawai‘i to the national table, while also leveraging federal and regional support to address local needs.

For more information on the National Governors Association and the Western Governors’ Association, visit www.nga.org and www.westgov.org.