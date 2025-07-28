Distraction-Free Schools: Governor Hochul and Central New York School Leaders Highlight Plans to Implement Bell-to-Bell Smartphone Restrictions This Fall

Additionally, the Governor’s policy includes several exemptions to smartphone restrictions, including for students who require access to an internet-enabled device to manage a medical condition, where required by a student's Individualized Education Program (IEP), for academic purposes or for other legitimate purposes, such as translation, family caregiving and emergencies.

Assemblymember William Magnarelli said, “It is about time. The cellphone ban in schools will benefit our students by helping them return their focus to the lessons in the classroom and allowing them to interact without the distractions of social media.”

Assemblymember Al Stirpe said, “In a time where a distraction-free world seems increasingly out of reach, the least that we can do is provide children with an environment that is truly conducive to learning. Eliminating smartphones allows schools to do what schools were made for: engaging students in meaningful coursework, encouraging socialization between peers, and supporting students’ mental health and overall development. This roundtable is a critical step to making distraction-free classrooms a reality for CNY students, and I look forward to the positive impact that it will have on our schools and education community.”