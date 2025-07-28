Sign-on period for cities, counties to join recent opioid settlements has begun

SEATTLE — The Attorney General’s Office started today a sign-on process for city and county governments across Washington to join recent opioid settlements of up to $122.2 million with Purdue Pharma and eight generic opioid manufacturers.

“Companies made millions while our communities were harmed because of the opioid epidemic,” Attorney General Nick Brown said. “All eligible cities and counties should sign onto these settlements. These funds can help save lives and support community projects across the state.”

If all eligible city and county governments join the settlements, the attorney general’s office will have won more than $1.3 billion from opioid manufacturers.

These settlements will be paid out over a 15-year period, with much of the funds distributed in the first three years. Under the terms of an agreement, the city and county governments will receive 50% of the total money and the state government will receive 50%. Under recent legislation, 20% of the state’s share will go to tribal communities in Washington. This money is designated to fund programs that combat the opioid epidemic, support first responders, build treatment clinics, and provide overdose reversal kits.

City and county governments have until Sept. 30 to sign onto the Purdue Pharma settlement. While there is no deadline currently set for the eight generic opioid manufacturers, the Attorney General’s Office recommends all eligible cities and counties concurrently sign on to each settlement by Sept. 30. Governments must sign one document for the Purdue settlement, eight documents for the generic manufacturers, and one allocation agreement document that applies to all nine settlements.

All of the 10 documents that cities and counties must sign are available here.

Cities and counties split the money based on a formula developed through the One Washington Memorandum of Understanding. Cities are eligible for funds based on their size from 2019 Census estimates.

