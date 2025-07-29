Lovell Government Services Partners with GyroGear to Bring Innovative Medical Device to Federal Healthcare

GyroGear Cover Image

Lovell® and GyroGear Announce Strategic Partnership to Serve VHA, MHS, and IHS

We are thrilled to partner with GyroGear to bring the award-winning GyroGlove to those who need it most—including the brave men and women who have served our country” — Chris Lovell, CEO of Lovell Government Services

PENSACOLA, FL, UNITED STATES, July 29, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- LovellGovernment Services and GyroGear, the pioneering medical device company behind the GyroGlove, are proud to announce their partnership to support federal healthcare systems including the Veterans Health Administration (VHA), Military Health System (MHS), and Indian Health Service (IHS). Through this partnership, Lovell Government Services will serve as GyroGear’s Service-Disabled Veteran-Owned Small Business (SDVOSB) vendor for federal procurement.The GyroGlove is a cutting-edge, non-invasive assistive device designed to stabilize hand tremors in individuals with conditions such as Parkinson’s disease and Essential Tremor. Using proprietary gyroscopic technology, the GyroGlove helps restore hand control and independence for individuals affected by debilitating tremors.As GyroGear’s SDVOSB partner, Lovell is honored to introduce this innovative technology to federal healthcare providers. The GyroGlove is available on the GSA platform, with additional federal contracting vehicles coming soon. Listing with Lovell simplifies the procurement process and helps federal agencies meet their SDVOSB contracting goals.“We are thrilled to partner with GyroGear to bring the award-winning GyroGlove to those who need it most—including the brave men and women who have served our country,” said Chris Lovell, Major, USMC (Ret.), CEO of Lovell Government Services. “This partnership is another step forward in our mission to deliver life-changing technologies to our veterans and active-duty service members.”Dr. Faii Ong, Founder and CEO of GyroGear, added, “We are proud to collaborate with Lovell to make the FDA-registered GyroGlove more accessible across the VA and other federal healthcare systems. Our goal has always been to restore dignity, function, and independence to those living with tremor, and with Lovell’s support, we can now extend that mission to those who have sacrificed so much for their country.”For more information, visit www.lovellgov.com or https://gyrogear.co/ ________________________________________About GyroGearGyroGear is a UK-headquartered medical technology company transforming the management of hand tremors. Its flagship product, the wearable GyroGlove, uses aerospace-grade gyroscopes to reduce hand tremors in real time—without drugs or surgery. Originally developed by a team of physicians, engineers, and designers from Imperial College London, GyroGear is committed to delivering a practical, elegant solutions that improve quality of life for people around the world.________________________________________About Lovell Government ServicesLovell Government Services has been a trusted SDVOSB vendor since 2013 with a proven track record of successfully introducing suppliers to the government market. Lovell is a three-time Inc. 5000 honoree and a leader in the federal space. They partner with medical and pharmaceutical companies looking to better serve Veteran and military patient populations, increase their federal revenue stream, and win government contracts.Learn more at www.lovellgov.com ________________________________________Media ContactXiao Ci Dingpr@gyrogear.co617-958-1888GyroGear________________________________________

