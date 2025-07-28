SMOKEY BONES SHAKES UP THE BAR WITH BOLD NEW BEVERAGE LINEUP

Smokey Bones, the 'Masters of Meat,' is raising guests' spirits with a new beverage menu launching July 29

PLANTATION, FL, UNITED STATES, July 28, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Smokey Bones , the 'Masters of Meat,' is raising guests' spirits with a new beverage menu launching July 29. The lineup introduces more than a dozen new sips, with and without spirits, to mix up the offerings. The new beverage menu will be available at all 51 Smokey Bones restaurants.“We took a deep dive into beverage trends and guest preferences to build this new lineup,” said Hal Lawlor, President of Smokey Bones. “From bold flavors to balanced mocktails, every drink was carefully crafted to reflect what today’s guests are craving. We’re excited to introduce these innovative options that elevate the overall Smokey Bones experience.”The Smokey Bones beverage lineup now includes these new offerings to stir up your spirits.Tequila TimeSet your clocks to Tequila Time and enjoy these new libations:Lagerita Locos: Espolón Blanco 100% Blue Agave Tequila, Montelobos Espadín Mezcal, triple sec, citrus juice, topped with Modelo with a Tajin rimThe Stinger: Termana Añejo 100% Blue Agave Tequila, citrus juice, hot honey, Tajin rim, and smoked to orderMango Tango Paloma: 1800 Blanco 100% Blue Agave Tequila, mango, ruby red grapefruit juice, topped with club sodaThe Nectar Hustle: Espolón 100% Blue Agave Tequila, Montelobos Espadín Mezcal, citrus juice, peach, and fresh orchard fruitSignature SipsThe Smokey Bones mixologists are shaking up the brand's Signature Sips lineup with these new additions:The Crown Jewel: Crown Royal Whisky, sour, peach, fresh orchard fruitHendrick’s Cucumber Cooler: Hendrick’s Gin, cucumber, Minute Maid lemonadeTropi-Cosmo: Absolut Vodka, triple sec, mango, and cranberryBeekeeper Gold Rush: Maker’s Mark Bourbon, honey, vanilla, lemon, and smoked orderBaby Back Bloody Mary: Tito's Handmade Vodka, hickory-smoked bloody mary mix, lime, with Tajin and a baby back rib!Shots! Shots! Shots!Smokey Bones is also dropping new shots, including these two small but mighty tasty options:Nut Job: Skrewball Peanut Butter Whiskey, Kahlua, and RumChataBlack Tea: Jägermeister, peach schnapps, and citrus juiceSpirit-FreeFor those who want to be sipping pretty without getting tipsy, indulge in these new mocktails:High Tide Punch: Pineapple juice, mango, coconut, Minute Maid lemonade, topped with Red Bull Yellow EditionJuicy Ol’ Peach: Peach, orange juice, lemon, and Red Bull Sugarfree“As part of the beverage program refresh, we have also streamlined operations behind the bar,” continued Lawlor. “We cleaned up the mandate list for liquor by nearly 20% to reduce waste, improved garnish prep to eliminate excess, and simplified steps in drink-making to decrease ticket time to ensure a faster, more efficient experience for guests.”All alcoholic beverages are reserved exclusively for guests 21 years and older. Smokey Bones always encourages a good time that is enjoyed responsibly.For more information about Smokey Bones, including menu and locations, visit www.smokeybones.com About Smokey BonesThe ‘Masters of Meat,’ Smokey Bones is a full-service restaurant delivering great barbecue, award-winning ribs, crave-worthy cocktails , and memorable moments in 51 locations across 16 states. Smokey Bones serves lunch, dinner, and late night every day. Smokey Bones also has a full bar featuring a variety of bourbons and whiskeys; a selection of domestic, import, and local craft beers; and signature, handcrafted cocktails. Smokey Bones offers a 20 percent discount to active duty and veterans with valid military ID.

