Chef Annaluna Karkar and Après L’étoile Take Home Six Medals at 2025 International Chocolate Salon

Chef Annaluna Karkar, Après L’étoile

CARMEL, CA, UNITED STATES, July 28, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Après L’étoile, the artisan chocolate house founded by award-winning Chef and Chocolatier Annaluna Karkar, is proud to announce an impressive six medal award sweep at the 2025 International Chocolate Salon. This year, two standout bars—Raspberry Tea + Pistachio Crisp and Coffee Caramel + Pecan Crunch—captured the attention of judges across multiple categories, earning top honors for taste, creativity, and craftsmanship.**GOLD – Best Ingredient Combination to Après L’étoile Raspberry Tea + Pistachio Crisp**Après L’étoile Raspberry Tea + Pistachio CrispA bright infusion of raspberry tea blended with buttery pistachio crisp—this bar redefines elegance in texture and flavor pairings.**GOLD – Best Milk Chocolate Bar to Aprés L’étoile Raspberry Tea + Pistachio Crisp**Après L’étoile Raspberry Tea + Pistachio CrispA delicate, milky canvas showcasing vibrant fruit and nut notes with impeccable balance.**GOLD – Best Flavored Chocolate Bar to Après L’étoile Coffee Caramel + Pecan Crunch**Après L’étoile Coffee Caramel + Pecan CrunchDecadent, toasted pecan meets deep caramel and aromatic coffee in this richly layered flavor bomb.**SILVER – Best Flavored Chocolate Bar to Après L’étoile Raspberry Tea + Pistachio Crisp**Après L’étoile Raspberry Tea + Pistachio CrispAwarded again for its complexity and finesse in the flavored category.**BRONZE – Best Taste to Après L’étoile Raspberry Tea + Pistachio Crisp**Après L’étoile Raspberry Tea + Pistachio CrispCelebrated for its nuanced flavor and long, clean finish.**BRONZE – Best Chocolate Bar Overall to Après L’étoile Raspberry Tea + Pistachio Crisp**Après L’étoile Raspberry Tea + Pistachio CrispRecognized among the world’s finest bars for its creativity, consistency, and standout identity.Chef Karkar shared her gratitude, "This year’s honors are deeply meaningful. Raspberry Tea + Pistachio Crisp was a risk in both profile and process, and to see it resonate across so many categories is incredibly affirming. I’m proud to bring these stories and flavors to life with every bar we craft."About the International Chocolate SalonThe International Chocolate Salon Awards are one of the industry's highest honors, judged by culinary experts, editors, and food professionals from around the world. Categories span from taste to texture to creativity, with hundreds of entries submitted each year from leading global brands.About Après L’étoileFounded in 2025 by award-winning Chef & Chocolatier Annaluna Karkar, Après L’etoile is a Carmel, California-based, small-batch chocolate collective celebrated for bold flavor combinations, elegant presentation, and uncompromising quality. Known for pushing the boundaries of traditional chocolate craft, Karkar's creations have garnered international acclaim and a devoted following.Web – apresletoile.comInstagram – @apresletoilechocolateFor media inquiries, interviews, or additional information, please contact:Diana Sproveri, Sproveri PRinquiries@sproveripr.com(213) 373-4298‬

