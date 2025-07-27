Submission of a letter of intent for the organisation of the race start of the Tour de France in Slovenia

SLOVENIA, July 27 - In a statement to the media after the talks, the Prime Minister explained the significance of this letter. "We are particularly proud to have submitted a letter of intent today, expressing our desire to host the opening stage of the Tour de France in Slovenia in the coming years," he said, adding that discussions with the organisers are currently focused on 2029. "We discussed many issues and also presented our brochure showing the routes. The organisers were impressed by how well prepared we are for the entire project, and I am confident that we will find common ground and bring this project to fruition," he said.

Prime Minster Golob went on to emphasise how popular and widely watched the Tour de France is among Slovenians. "We have been told that the percentage of viewers who follow the Tour de France is higher in Slovenia than in Belgium, for example. This means that we are the second most passionate cycling nation after France, which is logical given the successes of our cyclists in recent years," he explained.

The Prime Minister also emphasised the broader significance of the start of the Tour de France in Slovenia. "Slovenia is now a cycling nation thanks to the successes of our boys and girls. Young cyclists are also coming through, and I am convinced that this project will increase Slovenia's visibility and showcase the beauty of our country to the whole world. I am also convinced that this will have an impact on both tourism and direct economic opportunities," he stressed.

Prime Minister Golob also briefly presented the proposed routes, which were prepared in collaboration with the Cycling Federation of Slovenia and the organisers of the Tour of Slovenia. "In accordance with the wishes of the Tour de France organisers, one route is mountainous, and naturally includes Vršič. The second course is longer and flat, passing through the Dolenjska region. The third route features flying finishes in cities and would most likely take place in Ljubljana," concluded the Prime Minister, who wished the Slovenian cyclists competing for prestigious medals today the best of luck in the final stage of the Tour de France.

Next on the schedule is watching the cyclists arrive on the Champs-Élysées in Paris.

On Monday, 28 July 2025, at 11 a.m., a reception in honour of Slovenian and French cyclists will be organised in Paris by the Ambassador of the Republic of Slovenia to France, Renata Cvelbar Bek, and the Ambassador for Sport at the Ministry for Europe and Foreign Affairs of France, Samuel Ducroquet. Prime Minister Golob will address the gathering.