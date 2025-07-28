Building Automation System Market to Receive Overwhelming Hike In Revenue That Will Boost Industry Growth by 2030

Building Automation System Market - The Asia-Pacific region registered the highest market share and projected to maintain the position during forecast period

The building automation system market size was valued at $75.8 billion in 2021, and is estimated to reach $194.9 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 10% from 2022 to 2030.” — Allied Market Research

WILMINGTON, DE, UNITED STATES, July 28, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Allied Market Research recently published a report, titled, " Building Automation System Market by Component (Hardware, Software), by Application (Industrial, Residential, Commercial), by Offerings (Facility Management Systems, Security and Access Controls, Fire Protection Systems, Building Energy Management Software, BAS Services, Others): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2030". As per the report, the global building automation system industry accounted for $75.8 billion in 2021, and is projected to reach $194.9 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 10% from 2022 to 2030.𝐃𝐨𝐰𝐧𝐥𝐨𝐚𝐝 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 (400+ 𝐏𝐚𝐠𝐞𝐬 𝐏𝐃𝐅 𝐰𝐢𝐭𝐡 𝐈𝐧𝐬𝐢𝐠𝐡𝐭𝐬, 𝐂𝐡𝐚𝐫𝐭𝐬, 𝐓𝐚𝐛𝐥𝐞𝐬, 𝐅𝐢𝐠𝐮𝐫𝐞𝐬): https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/31799 Major determinants of the market growthIncrease in security concerns among people, surge in urbanization, surge in need for improved communication across building management modules, and decreased incident response time are expected to drive the growth of the global building automation system market. On the other hand, high installation cost is expected to hinder the growth to some extent.The commercial segment held the dominating market shareBased on application, the commercial segment held the largest market share in 2021, garnering around two-fifths of the global building automation system market. The commercial segment is essentially driven by its impeccable applications in the sector. There has been a remarkable rise in the use of building automation systems for various security purposes, such as monitoring and gathering evidence of movement and tracking other details in the commercial sector. In addition, the same segment is expected to maintain its leadership status during the forecast period. The industrial segment, on the other hand, is expected to cite the fastest CAGR of 10.9% during the forecast period. Building automation systems are indigenously by the industrial sector for convenient production and supply monitoring and access.Building energy management software segment held the highest CAGR through 2030Based on offerings, the security and access controls segment held the dominating market share in 2021, holding around one-fifth of the global building automation system market. Security and entryway management maintain a close eye on the area, and hence aids in controlling, managing, and gaining access to the control panels for security in a much more efficient way. On the other hand, the facility management systems segment is expected to maintain its leadership status during the forecast period. Besides, the building energy management software is expected to cite the fastest CAGR of 10.9% during the forecast period. The main reason for this surge is anticipated surge is because building energy management software will have the ability to lower daily expenses for the building's energy usage.Segment by component: Hardware, SoftwareNorth America held the lion's shareBased on region, the market across North America held the dominating market share in 2021, garnering around one-third of the global building automation system market, and is expected to maintain its leadership status during the forecast period. The existence of several organizations engaged in construction activities in numerous nations throughout the region is primarily responsible for the expansion of the North American market, and this is anticipated to continue to be the region's market's major driver during the projected timeframe. In addition, more and more business across the region is incessantly investing in BAS, which will create ample opportunities. Furthermore, increase in investment in smart cities creates remunerative opportunities for the industry. The Asia-Pacific region, on the other hand, is expected to cite the fastest CAGR of 10.9% during the forecast period.

