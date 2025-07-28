First year of IT Registered Apprenticeship a 'win, win, win' for Des Moines Public Schools

When students, administrators and teachers at Des Moines Public Schools encounter a technology roadblock, they can now turn to a classmate or student who helps resolve the issue that makes learning resume and flourish.

Seven Des Moines Public Schools (DMPS) students are part of a revolutionary hands-on training program that allows students to complete a Registered Apprenticeship in information technology within the hallways and classrooms of their high school.

The Central Campus Technology Apprenticeship program recently completed its first year with students helping lead tech support in their schools and guiding the DMPS's information technology (IT) policies and procedures alongside the district's established tech professionals. The apprentices also earn a competitive wage while bolstering the district's IT staff and gaining the real-world experience needed to pursue a lucrative career in technology.

Registered Apprenticeships are industry-driven, high-quality pathways that enable Iowans to advance their careers and opportunities while developing a skilled workforce. Administered by the Iowa Office of Apprenticeship at Iowa Workforce Development, Registered Apprenticeships also allow Iowa schools to provide students with multiple pathways to postsecondary success and completion while meeting workforce needs in their community.

Most traditional Registered Apprenticeship programs have the school district working with local businesses and organizations to create apprenticeship opportunities. However, the Central Campus Technology Apprenticeship program places Des Moines Public Schools as both the apprenticeship sponsor and employer.

In addition to addressing the needs of both the district and students, the arrangement also removes a barrier many students face in completing apprenticeships.

"One of the main issues with apprenticeships is transportation and then accessibility," said Central Campus Principal Kelsie Mouchka. "We have always had more students apply for apprenticeship positions than positions available, so we thought, 'How do we get more positions with transportation not being the barrier?'"

Along with the need for more accessible apprenticeship opportunities for students, DMPS also found a benefit of having skilled IT students after they faced a districtwide cybersecurity breach in 2023. As its professional IT staff attacked the breach and its impact, they struggled to address the more routine day-to-day classroom technology needs of the district. That's when Mouchka and Work-Based Learning Coordinator Jennifer Scott realized they had students already enrolled in DMPS's information technology curriculum who were eager for meaningful career experiences in those fields and could work with DMPS staff to alleviate the IT workload.

Mouchka and Scott consulted with DMPS leadership and Iowa Workforce Development to craft a program that provides a high-quality pathway to a career that develops the workforce.

"It's solving so many things," Mouchka said. "At the student level, our students are getting career opportunities with paid, competitive wages and are truly getting to flex what they're so great at and build that resume. At the district level, our apprentices are making a significant impact, and our IT tickets are being resolved much more quickly, allowing staff resources to be redirected elsewhere. So, it truly is a win, win, win for us."

While the apprenticeship naturally allows students to apply their knowledge and build technical expertise, it also develops the interpersonal skills needed to excel in the field.

"I feel like this has helped me interact better with adults in the field, communicate with my mentor and share my ideas, as well as get my tasks done," said Johnlee Vy, a Hoover High School senior and apprentice. "This gives me a professional background coming out of high school that many students don't have, which will probably help me score a job and career in this field."

Johnlee intends to pursue a career in cybersecurity and believes his experience serving on DMPS's help desk will not only help secure a full-time job but also accelerate his career by already having expertise greater than most entry-level IT professionals. Through the apprenticeship, he has also networked with professionals outside the district in other fields and built relationships he maintains with cybersecurity analysts in the private sector.

Johnlee apprentices under the direction of Michael Tierney, a cybersecurity and game design instruction at DMPS who provides the related training and mentorship to the students. His presence in the classroom also provides a direct pipeline of capable and qualified students who can easily transition into the Registered Apprentice program.

"Starting with our Information Technology Program and the Computer Support Technician occupation was a strategic choice because it was already a very strong, reputable, well-marketed and well-recruited program," Mouchka said. "But the secret sauce is usually within the teacher, and we've been very fortunate over the last couple of decades to have strong cybersecurity and information technology teachers. That's one of the reasons why we chose this program for a Registered Apprenticeship, along with the need at DMPS."

Going from a student of Tierney's to an apprentice and coworker in the halls of Hoover has given Johnlee a unique experience as he serves his fellow students and talks to them about his apprenticeship experience.

"I get asked where I work and I say 'I work for the school,' and show them my employee badge and everything," Johnlee said. "I think they're astonished and surprised that you can get a type of job like this apprenticeship. I don't think it's been done before, and it's great to give students a good step in an industry like this."

With the success of the program after its first year, Mouchka and Scott look forward to the first class of apprentices completing the program this year and intend to build upon that success by expanding the program and exploring additional Registered Apprenticeship occupations. They have also shared their experience with other work-based learning educators and professionals throughout the state.

"Obviously, there's been an impact at the student, building and district level," Mouchka said. "But I feel like it's already turning into something that can be scaled statewide, and we think that this is a great model that could be applicable for a lot of different districts."