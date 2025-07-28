In honour of Madiba’s legacy

Written by Simangazo Mokale

Since the advent of democracy, South Africa has gone through various changes. While we have made notable progress, the persistent scourge of poverty continues to threaten our development and exacerbates inequality. This Nelson Mandela Month as we honour the legacy of our beloved icon, we are called upon to challenge poverty under the theme: “It is still in our hands to combat poverty and inequity”.

We live in a country where poverty affects every community, but we can change this trajectory by playing our part through small changes such as securing food supply through home or community food gardens. We can all do our part to stimulate and generate public interest in community-based food gardens and thereby ensure that there is food security.

In the spirit of Madiba’s values of unity, resilience and active citizenship that he championed in his lifetime, we are all called to serve within our communities. Whether through a community initiative, workplace activation or a personal act of service, every contribution matters. Each action can help to change lives and build a better tomorrow for all in line with Madiba’s enduring legacy.

As we help one person at a time, we can restore the spirit of Ubuntu in our nation by building communities and societies that are stronger, and united by the power of good deeds. Every action we take has a knock-on effect, which will soon snowball into rebuilding the nation we want.

Government encourages all citizens to donate their time and energy to making a difference in their communities this Nelson Mandela Month. Through collective action, we can also help make sustainable and long-term interventions in combatting climate change and food insecurity.

No South African should go to bed hungry. Our country is rich with a variety of indigenous foods and leafy vegetables such as Amaranthus, African nightshade (thepe), pumpkin, cabbage and spinach which can be planted and cultivated at home. These resources are not only nutritious but also sustainable.

This Mandela Month we have the opportunity as citizens to recognise our individual power to change the world for the better. By playing our part in raising awareness and expanding the reach of Mandela’s values in fighting injustice, helping people in need and advancing reconciliation we honour his legacy.

Every action counts. Government encourages citizens to go out and donate their time to make a difference in their communities through simple acts of kindness this Nelson Mandela Month. The aim is to change the world for the better - just as Mandela did. Our actions this Mandela Month can build the necessary impetus to fight for social justice and tackle societal challenges such as poverty and inequality.

Madiba continues to inspire us to be the change we want to see. As we celebrate Nelson Mandela Month, we have an opportunity to expand the legacy of the late former President by making a tangible difference in the lives of others.

We have an opportunity to reflect on the values Madiba left with us and use them to build the society envisioned at the start of our democracy. Through his values and dedication to the service of humanity we remain inspired to become a united and prosperous nation.

Mandela inspired us to be an instrument of change and support the less fortunate within our communities. He inspired us to transcend class, race and gender and come together as one nation. We all have the responsibility to promote these ideals so that the next generation will be empowered to take them forward.

There are no set rules, simply perform any act of kindness that will positively impact people and our communities. Every action counts, do something today for someone in your community to help rebuild South Africa.