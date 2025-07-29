Comedy Nights and Brunch Shows Keep the Party Going at Hamburger Mary’s Las Vegas

Sloppy Mary’s Comedy Club lights up Thursday nights at Hamburger Mary’s Las Vegas with stand-up acts hosted by Cookie Franco and Ray Earl.

Weekly comedy shows and drag brunches make Hamburger Mary’s a top pick for locals and visitors looking for laughs, food, and flair.

LAS VEGAS, NV, UNITED STATES, July 28, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Hamburger Mary’s, the go-to spot for drag, dinner, and drinks, keeps giving people a reason to come back. Thursday nights bring comedy to the stage, with a lineup that mixes seasoned locals and visiting stand-up talent.The show is hosted by the always-sharp Tiffany Bonet, with resident comics Cookie Franco and Ray Earl delivering their signature styles each week. The crowd’s never quite sure what to expect — and that’s part of the fun. Whether it’s a new face or a returning favorite, there’s always something worth laughing at.What sets Hamburger Mary’s apart is the full experience. It’s not just a comedy club — guests can enjoy a full dinner and drinks during the show, all without leaving their table. Tickets with a meal included stay under $50, which is rare in a city that loves to upsell everything. That mix of affordability, personality, and solid entertainment keeps the room full.The fun doesn’t stop on Thursdays. Brunch shows run all weekend long, with drag performers keeping the energy high while guests work through Bloody Marys and benedicts. Friday kicks things off at noon, while Saturday and Sunday bring two showtimes each.It’s loud, it’s welcoming, and nobody leaves hungry. The vibe is casual, the performers are bold, and everyone’s invited.Weekly ScheduleThursdayComedy Show – 8:00 PMFridayBrunch – 12:00 PMEvening Show – 8:00 PMSaturday & SundayBrunch – 12:00 PM & 2:30 PMLocationHamburger Mary’s Las Vegas1700 E Flamingo Rd, Las Vegas, NV 89119For reservations or press inquiries, reach out at LasVegas@hamburgermarys.com or call +1 702-592-0208.

