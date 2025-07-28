Minister Maropene Ramokgopa on G20 milestone in Kruger National Park

South Africa has etched its name in history by hosting the first-ever G20 Development Working Group (DWG) Ministerial Meeting on African soil. The meeting took place at Skukuza Safari Lodge in the Kruger National Park, Mpumalanga Province, from 24–25 July 2025, and was chaired by Minister in the Presidency for Planning, Monitoring and Evaluation, Hon. Maropene Ramokgopa.

Convened under the theme of South Africa’s G20 Presidency: “Solidarity, Equality, and Sustainability”, the gathering brought together Ministers responsible for development and high-ranking officials from the G20 members and invited countries, as well as Heads of International Organisations. This historic engagement was a culmination of four DWG meetings held earlier in the year under the chairship of Ms. Josephilda Hlope and marked a pivotal moment in reshaping global development cooperation.

In her opening remarks, Minister Ramokgopa highlighted the symbolism of hosting the G20 DWG Ministerial on the African continent and underscored the urgency of tackling interconnected global challenges through collective action.

“The challenges we face - be it climate change, fragile supply chains, or persistent inequality - cannot be solved in isolation. The South Africa’s G20 Presidency is not just about convening meetings. It is about shifting the centre of gravity in global conversations and placing people and planet at the heart of development,” she said.

The Ministerial Meeting achieved several landmark outcomes, adopting by consensus the following:

The 2025 G20 Skukuza Development Ministerial Declaration

Call to Action on Universal Social Protection Systems and Social Protection Floors Accelerating universal access to social protection, including the implementation of nationally defined social protection floors, which enable vulnerable populations to access healthcare, education, income security, and food and nutrition.

Call to Action on Combating Illicit Financial Flows (IFFs) Combating Illicit Financial Flows (IFFs) that rob governments of critical resources for sustainable development. The meeting adopted a voluntary set of High-Level Principles to Tackle IFFs, laying the foundation for greater financial transparency, capacity building, and the return of stolen assets.



Additionally, the South African Presidency released as a Chair’s Statement a reflection on the optimal provision, protection and financing of Global Public Goods – emerging principles for international cooperation, and a proposal for the establishment of an Ubuntu Commission to take the work forward.

These areas reflect South Africa’s commitment to a development agenda that is just, inclusive, and transformative - a message Minister Maropene Ramokgopa reinforced in her closing remarks:

The Ministerial meeting also acknowledged the role of the G20 in strengthening global development cooperation, reaffirming support for the UN Framework on Sustainable Development, and calling for reforms to global financial institutions to ensure equitable representation and effectiveness.

South Africa’s leadership has been instrumental in championing South-South cooperation, digital transformation for development, and innovative financing mechanisms.

The meeting also recognised the contributions of technical experts, negotiators, and civil society - whose inputs shaped the final outcome documents - and stressed the importance of continued engagement to ensure implementation.

“From illicit finance to inclusive social protection, these agreements reflect not just what we stand for - but what we stand to gain when we act together,” said Minister Ramokgopa.

As the G20 DWG Ministerial Meeting concluded, one message rang clear: the time for bold, inclusive, and collective action is now.

The following official documents adopted at the Ministerial Meeting are available online:

The 2025 G20 Skukuza Development Ministerial Declaration - click here to access

Ministerial Call to Action on Universal Social Protection Systems and Social Protection Floors - click here to access

Ministerial Call to Action on Combating Illicit Financial Flows (IFFs) - click here to access

Chair’s Statement on Emerging Principles for the Protection and Delivery of Global Public Goods - click here to access

Enquiries:

Mr Thomas Nkosi

Chief Director: Strategy & Communications

+27 79 907 9016

tomnkosi@dpme.gov.za

Department of Planning, Monitoring and Evaluation (DPME)

Ms Jesselene Pandaram

Acting Deputy Director: Media Liaison, Content & Speechwriting

+27 79 833 3176

Jesselene@dpme.gov.za

Department of Planning, Monitoring and Evaluation (DPME)

Mr Litha Mpondwana

Media Liaison

064 802 3003

Litha@dpme.gov.za

Department of Planning, Monitoring and Evaluation (DPME)

#GovZAUpdates