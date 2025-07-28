EGLE awards brownfield grant to project that will redevelop vacant factory and create new jobs

The Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy (EGLE) is awarding a $1 million Brownfield Redevelopment Grant to a project that will rehabilitate a vacant factory in west Michigan and create new jobs. The Flint Group Building at 111 Day Drive in Three Rivers was used to make supplies for the printing industry from 1960 to 2020.

The 6.21-acre site is contaminated with petroleum compounds, organic compounds, and chlorinated solvents. Some of the contamination came from leaking underground storage tanks in the 1980s. Those tanks were removed and contaminated soil in the immediate area was excavated and disposed of. Previous owners Day International and Flint Group are liable for those releases and are performing remedial actions under a consent decree.

The $1 million EGLE grant will be used for additional site assessments, a hazardous materials survey, asbestos abatement, interior building demolition that will leave the shell standing, and a vapor mitigation system. The Southwest Michigan Planning Commission contributed $11,600 from its U.S. Environmental Protection Agency grant for earlier site assessments.

Clark Logistics Group plans to spend roughly $2.2 million redeveloping the building into a warehouse and logistics center. The company expects to create 10-20 new full-time job equivalents. The warehouse will be along the intersection of M-60 and U.S. 131, close to downtown Three Rivers and in an already developed industrial area. The city has created a Plant Rehabilitation District for the property, which will allow the company to get an Industrial Facilities Tax Exemption. Construction is expected to be finished in the spring of 2026.

More than half of EGLE’s annual budget supports local projects, protects public health and the environment, and helps create economic growth and jobs for Michigan workers. Redevelopment increases the value of brownfield sites and other nearby properties. In 2024 EGLE awarded $25.1 million in brownfield incentives to 87 projects around Michigan.