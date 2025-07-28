LEO and GEO Satellite Market Size Worth USD 43.9 Billion By 2031 | Growth Rate (CAGR) of 14.3%

Surge in adoption of small satellites, significant surge in demand for LEO-based services, rise in importance of LEO-based satellites for various applications

WILMINGTON, DE, UNITED STATES, July 28, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- LEO and GEO satellite market size generated $11.8 billion in 2021, and is projected to reach $43.9 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 14.3% from 2022 to 2031.The report offers a detailed analysis of the top winning strategies, evolving market trends, market size and estimations, value chain, key investment pockets, drivers & opportunities, competitive landscape and regional landscape. The report is a useful source of information for new entrants, shareholders, frontrunners and shareholders in introducing necessary strategies for the future and taking essential steps to significantly strengthen and heighten their position in the market.Download Report Sample (297 Pages PDF with Insights, Charts, Tables, Figures) at https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/A09227 The market has strengthened due to the growth in telecommunication, navigation, and remote sensing applications. Government and military organizations using satellite imaging for mapping, military reconnaissance, disaster management, and others. Rise in investment in the defense sector, along with technological advancement in telecommunication industry, is expected to drive the market growth during the forecast period.Satellite manufacturers have seen a growth in demand for navigation satellites in recent years due to the widespread use of navigation services. Government entities have shifted their attention to the development of navigation infrastructure to provide navigation services worldwide. The rise in investment from government agencies to improve navigation services in the region encourages the development of navigation satellites across the globe. For instance, in August 2021, the Indian Space Research Organization (ISRO) announced intentions to increase the global coverage of its regional satellite-based navigation system and make it interoperable with other systems like the global positioning system (GPS). The growing focus on creating precise navigation services around the world propels the growth of the LEO and GEO satellite industry Buy This Research Report: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/leo-and-geo-satellite-market/purchase-options The report offers detailed segmentation of the global LEO and GEO satellite market based on orbit type, application, end-use, and region. The report provides a comprehensive analysis of every segment and their respective sub-segment with the help of graphical and tabular representation. This analysis can essentially help market players, investors, and new entrants in determining and devising strategies based on the fastest growing segments and highest revenue generation that is mentioned in the report.Based on region, the market across North America held the largest market share in 2021, holding more than two-fifths of the global market, and is expected to maintain its leadership status during the forecast period. The Asia-Pacific region, on the other hand, is expected to cite the fastest CAGR of 15.2% during the forecast period.Interested to Procure the Data with Actionable Strategy & Insights? Inquire Before Buying - https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/A09227 The key players analyzed in the global LEO and GEO satellite market report include irbus, Furuno Electric Co., Ltd., Inmarsat Global Limited, Intelsat S.A., Israel Aerospace Industries (IAI), L3Harris Technologies, Inc., Lockheed Martin Corporation, Mitsubishi Electric Corporation, Qualcomm Technologies, Inc., Texas Instruments Incorporated, Thales Group, and The Boeing Company.The report analyzes these key players in the global LEO and GEO satellite market. These market players have made effective use of strategies such as joint ventures, collaborations, expansion, new product launches, partnerships, and others to maximize their foothold and prowess in the industry. The report is helpful in analyzing recent developments, product portfolio, business performance and operating segments by prominent players in the market.Similar Reports We Have on Satellite Industry:Satellite Payload Market: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/satellite-payloads-market Airborne Optronics Market: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/airborne-optronics-market-A242435 Military Simulation and Training Market: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/military-simulation-and-training-market-A14172

