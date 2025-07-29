eSIM Global Market Report 2025: Examining Future Projections And The Role Of Key Industry Players

The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, July 29, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The eSIM market, exhibiting noteworthy rapid growth in recent years, catapulted from $10.76 billion in 2024 to an estimated $12.08 billion in 2025. This represents a compound annual growth rate CAGR of 12.3%. This growth during the historic period can be attributed to the increasing adoption of IoT devices, heightened mobile connectivity needs, globalization and cross-border connectivity, security, and authentication requirements, and the demand for compact and integrated solutions.

How Do Future Projections Look For The eSIM Market?

Beyond the impressive historical growth, the eSIM market is expected to see accelerated growth in the years ahead. The market is projected to reach $20.53 billion in 2029 at a compound annual growth rate CAGR of 14.2%. This forecasted growth will be driven by the continued expansion of IoT connectivity, resilience of 5G networks, emergence of new use cases, increasing mobile device proliferation, and a rising demand for remote sim provisioning. The forecast period will also see major trends such as IoT proliferation, the embedding of sims in smart home devices, cross-industry collaboration, integration with blockchain technology, and a focus on security and authentication.

Why Is The eSIM Market Expected To Surge?

A principal driver of growth in the eSIM market is the rising adoption of IoT-connected devices. These devices, embedded with sensors, software, and network connectivity, can collect and exchange data over the internet, which facilitates remote monitoring and control. The surge in IoT-connected devices is largely attributable to advancements in technology, an increase in internet accessibility, and the growing demand for automation and data-driven insights across various sectors. eSIMs are essential for IoT-connected devices because they enable remote provisioning and management of cellular connectivity, which allows devices to seamlessly switch networks without the requirement for physical SIM card replacements.

What Key Player Strategies Are Driving The eSIM Market?

Key industry players operating in the eSIM market include Infineon Technologies AG, NXP Semiconductors N.V., Samsung Group, STMicroelectronics, CEC Huada Electronic Design Co Ltd, Eastcompeace Technology Co Ltd, Valid S.A., Microchip Technology Incorporated, Sony Group Corporation, EM Microelectronic, Watchdata Technologies Ptd Ltd, CardLogix Corporation, Gemalto now Thales Digital Identity and Security, IDEMIA, Giesecke+Devrient, Sierra Wireless, Deutsche Telekom AG, Telit, Arm Holdings, Vodafone Group, Telefónica, Cubic Telecom, Truphone, Workz Group, KORE Wireless, and Kigen. These major companies are focused on developing digital 5G tourist eSIMs with unique features such as a digital and convenient activation process to meet the rising demand of international travelers.

How Is The eSIM Market Segmented?

The eSIM market is segmented:

1 By Solution: Hardware, Connectivity Services

2 By Application: Connected Cars, Laptops, M2M, Smartphones, Tablets, Wearables, Other Applications

3 By Vertical: Automotive, Consumer Electronics, Energy And Utilities, Manufacturing, Retail, Transportation And Logistics

Under Hardware, the solutions encompass eSIM Chips, eSIM Modules, and Integrated Circuits ICs. Connectivity Services include Remote SIM Provisioning, Mobile Network Operator MNO Services, and Data Plans And Subscription Services.

What Are The Regional Insights In The eSIM Market?

In 2024, North America was the largest region in the eSIM market. The esim market report offers a comprehensive overview of all significant regions, including Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa.

