EzIntervuez Surpasses 1,000 AI-Powered Interviews in a Single Day, Setting New Benchmark in Scalable Hiring

AI hiring platform EzIntervuez conducts over 1,000 interviews in 24 hours, showcasing a new era of fast, bias-free, and scalable recruitment.

AHMEDABAD, GUJARAT, INDIA, July 30, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- EzIntervuez.com, a cutting-edge AI powered interview automation platform , proudly announces a major achievement: conducting over 1,000 automated interviews in just 24 hours. This milestone underscores the platform’s ability to deliver high-volume, high-quality interviews at scale — transforming how organizations evaluate talent in today's fast-paced hiring landscape.As the demand for faster and more efficient recruitment continues to rise, EzIntervuez enables companies, recruiters, and academic institutions to conduct structured, bias-free interviews powered by advanced artificial intelligence and speech processing technologies.“Crossing the 1,000-interview threshold in a single day signals that the future of hiring is already here — efficient, intelligent, and infinitely scalable,” said the Founder of EzIntervuez. “We’re thrilled to support our partners in eliminating manual bottlenecks, reducing candidate ghosting, and accelerating shortlisting — all within hours instead of days.”About EzIntervuezEzIntervuez.com is a comprehensive AI hiring platform offering:AI-Structured Interviews with real-time evaluationMock Interviews and Video Resumes for job seekersCustomizable Interview Flows for enterprisesMultilingual Support with voice and text interactionsThis recent accomplishment reflects the growing adoption of EzIntervuez across colleges, training institutions, HR consultancies, and corporate hiring teams embracing AI-led recruitment strategies.With peak hiring seasons underway, EzIntervuez is well-positioned to help organizations scale interview processes — whether for one candidate or thousands — with ease and efficiency.

