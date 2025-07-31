Human Rights Group Accuses Sudanese Army of Using Chemical Agents Against Civilians

Sudan Suffocates Under Toxic Gas as the World Remains Silent

Sudan International Human Rights Organization urges urgent investigation into toxic gas attacks in Khartoum and surrounding areas.

The use of toxic gas against civilians is not just a war tactic—it's a war crime that demands immediate global accountability.” — Mona Al-Siddiq, Human Rights Analyst at The Guardline

NY, NY, UNITED STATES, July 31, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Khartoum –According to a new report released by the Sudan International Human Rights Organization , credible evidence indicates that the Sudanese Armed Forces have used chemical agents and toxic gases in multiple densely populated civilian areas during recent military operations.The report documents several incidents in which civilians suffered from severe respiratory distress, chemical burns, and symptoms consistent with exposure to banned substances. These events were recorded in parts of Khartoum, including Bahri, Mayo, and Omdurman.The organization’s findings are based on medical reports, field testimonies, and verified visual documentation, which collectively point to the deployment of non-conventional weapons in civilian zones. The affected areas reportedly had no visible military presence at the time of the attacks."The evidence strongly suggests the use of toxic agents by the Sudanese army in violation of international law," stated the report, which calls for an urgent international investigation to assess the nature of the attacks and ensure accountability.International observers and humanitarian agencies have expressed growing concern over the safety of civilians in Sudan, particularly in light of restricted access to medical facilities and the increasing use of heavy weaponry in residential zones.The Sudan International Human Rights Organization urges the United Nations and relevant international bodies to respond immediately and launch independent verification missions to prevent further escalation.

