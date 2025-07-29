Electric Power Generation, Transmission, And Distribution Report 2025 – For Strategy Officers, Market Intelligence Teams

The Business Research Company

Electric Power Generation, Transmission, And Distribution Global Market Report 2025 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2025-2034

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, July 29, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- How Big Is The Global Electric Power Generation, Transmission, And Distribution Market Expected To Grow?

The electric power generation, transmission, and distribution market is accelerating rapidly. From $5167.14 billion in 2024, the market claims a forecasted climb to $5501.22 billion in 2025, at a compound annual growth rate CAGR of 6.5%. What is driving this impressive surge? A dynamic blend of fossil fuel-based generation, industrialization, burgeoning population growth, grid expansion, and advancements in power generation technologies.

What Is Its Annual Growth Rate Of The Electric Power Generation, Transmission, And Distribution Market?

And the trajectory doesn't stop there. The market size is earmarked for stellar expansion in the succeeding years, with a predicted escalation to a whopping $6861.95 billion by 2029 at a compound annual growth rate CAGR of 5.7%. The engines powering this upswing include renewable energy transition, decentralization and distributed energy resources ders, energy storage integration, electrification of transportation, grid modernization, and digitalization. Moreover, the forecast period will be hallmarked by a wave of major trends encompassing smart grids, microgrids, electrification of heating and cooling, grid resilience and security, and the role of hydrogen as an energy carrier.

What Is Driving The Growth Of The Electric Power Generation, Transmission, And Distribution Market?

Undoubtedly, the surging demand for electricity takes center stage. As the flow of electric charge powers various electrical devices and systems, the electric power generation, transmission, and distribution market forms a pivotal infrastructure for supplying electricity across a grid. It plays an instrumental role in converting energy sources into usable electrical power and ensuring its efficient delivery to end-users.

Which Leading Companies Are Driving The Growth Of The Electric Power Generation, Transmission, And Distribution Market Share?

Driving the narrative in the electric power generation, transmission, and distribution market are several prominent industry players. Companies such as Electricite De France SA, Enel SpA, Tokyo Electric Power Co Holdings Incorporated, E.ON SE, Korea Electric Power Corporation, State Power Investment Corporation, Iberdrola SA, Exelon Corp, Engie SA, Duke Energy Corp, and others are in the vanguard, moving the industry forward.

What Are The Key Trends Of The Electric Power Generation, Transmission, And Distribution Market?

Emerging electric power generation, transmission, and distribution market trends, too, are playing their part. Key industry players are turning their attention towards developing next-generation nationwide load dispatching systems. This centralized platform optimizes the balance between electricity supply and demand across large geographical areas, fortifying efficient grid management with key features like load frequency control LFC, nationwide generator start-stop planning, supply-demand optimization, and integration of renewable energy sources. This is contributing significantly towards enhanced resilience, cost reduction, and regulatory compliance.

How Is The Global Electric Power Generation, Transmission, And Distribution Market Segmented?

Unraveling the electric power generation, transmission, and distribution market segments:

- By Type: Electric Power Transmission, Control, And Distribution, Power Generation

- By Type of Operator: Public Operator, Private Operator

- By End-User: Residential, Commercial, Industrial

Diving deeper into the subsegments:

- By Electric Power Transmission: Overhead Transmission Lines, Underground Transmission Lines, High-Voltage Direct Current HVDC Transmission, Substations

- By Control: Grid Management Systems, SCADA Supervisory Control and Data Acquisition Systems, Protection and Automation Systems, Power Control Systems, Voltage Regulation Equipment

- By Distribution: Low-Voltage Distribution Systems, Medium-Voltage Distribution Systems, smart grid technology, Distribution Transformers, Distribution Substations

- By Power Generation: Fossil Fuel-Based Power Generation, Nuclear Power Generation, Renewable Energy Generation, Hydroelectric Power Generation, Combined Heat and Power CHP Generation, Distributed Power Generation

What Are The Leading Region In The Electric Power Generation, Transmission, And Distribution Market?

Regionally, in 2024, Asia-Pacific took the lion's share of the electric power generation, transmission, and distribution market, with Western Europe claiming the second spot. The report also casts light on other regions such as Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa. It presents an in-depth analysis of several countries including Australia, China, India, Indonesia, Japan, South Korea, USA, Canada, Mexico, France, Germany, UK, Russia, Saudi Arabia, Israel, UAE, South Africa, among others.

