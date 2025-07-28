Hiroshima Peace Song by Naoya Katagami Wins Silver in A' Graphics Industry Awards

Hiroshima Peace Song

Naoya Katagami's Hiroshima Peace Song Receives Prestigious A' Design Award in Graphics, Illustration and Visual Communication Design Category

COMO, CO, ITALY, July 28, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The highly respected A' Design Award has announced Naoya Katagami 's Hiroshima Peace Song as a Silver winner in the Graphics, Illustration and Visual Communication Design category. This prestigious recognition positions Hiroshima Peace Song among the most innovative and impactful designs in the graphic industry, highlighting its significance within the field of visual communication.Hiroshima Peace Song's recognition by the A' Graphics, Illustration and Visual Communication Design Award underscores its relevance to current trends and needs within the graphic industry. The design aligns with industry standards and practices while offering practical benefits for users, the industry, and other stakeholders through its innovative approach to conveying a profound message of peace.Naoya Katagami's Hiroshima Peace Song stands out for its unique blend of typography and symbolism. Inspired by the lyrics of the Hiroshima Peace Song and the imagery of a cascading waterfall, the design uses a minimalist approach to convey a deep, essential meaning. The careful study of Leonardo da Vinci's manuscripts on water dynamics informs the fluid typography, while the monochrome palette allows the message to resonate powerfully.The Silver A' Design Award for Hiroshima Peace Song serves as motivation for Naoya Katagami and his team to continue striving for excellence and innovation in their work. This recognition may inspire future projects that further explore the potential of visual communication to convey profound truths and foster positive change, without implying dominance over the industry.Interested parties may learn more at:About Naoya KatagamiNaoya Katagami is a visual designer and photographer based in Hiroshima, Japan. Working across poster design and monochrome film photography, his practice explores how visual language can articulate emotional depth and distill complex realities. Katagami focuses on expressing essential truths through form, contrast, and silence, pursuing clarity without simplification. His work has been recognized by international design institutions and featured in exhibitions that explore social narratives and visual culture.About Jagda HiroshimaThrough posters created by Japan's leading designers, JAGDA has carried out a movement advocating for peace, both nationwide and globally. Once again, Hiroshima marks August 6th this year. However, as time passes, the memory of the atomic bombing continues to fade. Meanwhile, civil wars and conflicts persist across the world, and the threats posed by terrorism and nuclear proliferation, as well as disputes among fellow citizens, are reported daily. In the Hiroshima district of the Japan Graphic Designers Association (JAGDA), we continue to share Hiroshima's message with the world. This year as well, we are unveiling the Hiroshima Appeals poster. We will also host the Hiroshima Peace Poster Exhibition "pieces for peace," featuring past Hiroshima Appeals posters, works by JAGDA members from the Hiroshima, Nagasaki, and Okinawa districts, as well as pieces created by design students.About Silver A' Design AwardThe Silver A' Design Award recognizes highly accomplished designs that exemplify excellence and innovation in the Graphics, Illustration and Visual Communication Design category. Recipients are acknowledged for their notable contributions to advancing industry standards and practices through their skillful execution and original ideas. The rigorous selection process involves blind peer review by an expert jury panel, who evaluate entries based on pre-established criteria including innovative concept, visual impact, effective communication, technical excellence, aesthetic appeal, originality, strategic approach, cultural relevance, and attention to detail. Receiving the Silver A' Design Award signifies a remarkable achievement and positions the winning design as a benchmark for others in the field.About A' Design AwardThe A' Graphics, Illustration and Visual Communication Design Award is a prestigious international competition that celebrates exceptional creativity and innovation in the field. It attracts a diverse range of participants, including talented graphic designers, trailblazing agencies, forward-thinking companies, and influential industry figures. By taking part, entrants gain the opportunity to showcase their skills, receive global recognition, and be honored for their outstanding design capabilities. The A' Design Award, now in its 17th year, is committed to its philanthropic mission of making the world a better place through the power of good design. By recognizing and promoting superior products and projects that benefit society, the award inspires designers and brands to create positive change on a global scale. Entries undergo a rigorous blind peer review process, assessed by an esteemed jury of design professionals, industry experts, journalists, and academics based on pre-established evaluation criteria. To learn more about the A' Design Awards , explore the jury members, view past laureates, and participate with your own projects, visit https://graphicdesigncompetitions.net

