Healthy4U Integrates with Apple Health and Major Fitness Trackers, Unlocking a New Era of Deeply Personalized Wellness

Healthy4U now syncs with Apple Health and top trackers, delivering deeper insights and truly personalized health recommendations.

Healthy4U speaks the language of your body. With Apple Health, we connect sleep, activity, heart rate, and nutrition — so you see not just numbers, but the real picture of your health.” — Gennady Ochman, CEO & Co-Founder of Healthy4U

TEL AVIV, TEL AVIV, ISRAEL, July 28, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Healthy4U , an Israeli health-tech startup and the first in the world to bring a multi-agent AI system to personal health management, has announced a major update featuring full integration with Apple Health and all leading fitness trackers, including Apple Watch, Fitbit, and Garmin.Healthy4U isn’t just another health app — it’s a personal AI-driven assistant that helps users understand and manage their health in a way no other tool does.The app analyzes and connects information from multiple sources:1. Food scanning – snap a photo of your meal to instantly log it into your daily report.2. Medical document scanning – upload lab results, prescriptions, and reports for instant AI interpretation.3. Voice anamnesis – simply speak about your symptoms, and Healthy4U will process and log them into your health history.With this latest update, Healthy4U goes even further by collecting and consolidating activity data — sleep, steps, heart rate, workouts — from Apple Health and popular fitness trackers. This integration creates a complete, dynamic picture of both a user’s active and passive states, allowing the app to generate richer, more accurate health reports and deeply personalized recommendations.“This isn’t just about counting steps or tracking sleep — it’s about transforming raw data into actionable health intelligence,” said Sergey Nemesh, CTO at Healthy4U. “When the app understands not only what you eat and how you feel, but also how you move, sleep, and recover, the recommendations become truly individual — and truly life-changing.”Key Highlights of the Update:1. Full integration with Apple Health & top trackers: automatic sync of steps, heart rate, sleep, and activity data from Apple Watch, Fitbit, Garmin, and more.2. Deeper personalization: AI now analyzes activity and rest data together with food, labs, and voice input for truly tailored health recommendations.“With this integration, Healthy4U is becoming the world’s first truly holistic digital health assistant,” added Gennady Ochman, CEO & Co-Founder of Healthy4U. “We’re uniting every aspect of a user’s health — what they eat, how they move, how they rest — and making it meaningful, actionable, and rewarding.”The updated version of Healthy4U is now available for download on the App Store, bringing users one step closer to a fully personalized health management experience.About Healthy4UHealthy4U is an Israeli health-tech startup pioneering the use of multi-agent AI systems for personal health. By combining advanced technology with real-world health data — from nutrition and medical records to sleep and daily activity — Healthy4U delivers clear, personalized insights and helps users make better health decisions every day.

