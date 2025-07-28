Training for SA sports organisations to support kids with trauma experiences

Release date: 28/07/25

Four of South Australia’s most prominent sporting organisations have partnered with the Malinauskas Labor Government to undertake a training program to better support and include children with trauma experiences.

The Calm, Connect, Coach: Understanding childhood trauma and supportive sporting environments learning package, developed by the Department for Child Protection, is helping coaches, administrators and volunteers better understand childhood trauma, and how it impacts brain development and behaviour.

The training program has been delivered to the SA Cricket Association, Basketball SA, Adelaide Football Club and Port Adelaide Football Club. While participation in sport is renowned for its physical, mental and emotional health benefits and its capacity to build self-confidence, social connection and a sense of belonging, the impact of trauma can sometimes mean the children who could most benefit from involvement with sport need more support and understanding to participate.

The government is working with sporting organisations to promote safe, supportive and inclusive environments within clubs for children and young people who are engaged with the child protection and family support system who have experienced trauma.

A Joint Plan of Action has been developed to empower children and young people to participate and stay engaged in sports. It identifies opportunities for children to play sport and attend sporting events, promotes the use of sports vouchers, establishes a sporting equipment donation scheme and increases trauma awareness among clubs and peak organisations.

The training syllabus includes:

Introductory concepts around childhood trauma and how it affects development

Identifying the benefits of sport and physical activity for children and young people who have experienced trauma, and potential barriers to their participation

A range of trauma-informed strategies for coaching or leading activities with children and young people.

Now that the pilot phase of the program has been completed and feedback has been received from the participating sporting organisations, work is underway to develop a sustainable approach to more broadly rolling the training out.

Quotes

Attributable to Katrine Hildyard

Many people talk about the wonderful and often lifelong sense of belonging that comes with being involved in a really supportive sporting club. We want every child, no matter their circumstances or starting point, to feel welcome and supported when they step onto a field or court or into a pool.

We know that for young people who have experienced trauma, just fronting up to a club can be a really big step. We know trauma can impact how children engage with activities and respond to different situations. By helping our sporting volunteers and coaches understand this, we can create more trauma informed and supportive environments that positively include all kids.

I'm so very grateful to major sporting organisations including SACA, Basketball SA, Adelaide Football Club and Port Adelaide Football Club for embracing this important training. We often say that every person and every organisation has a role to play in child protection and family support. Thank you to these sporting organisations for playing theirs.

Their commitment shows how seriously our sporting community takes their responsibility to support young people who most need us and sends a really strong message to kids that in sport, there is a place for them.

Attributable to Jake Battifuoco, General Manager, Power Community Ltd

Port Adelaide Football Club Sporting clubs, especially at the grassroots level, have a significant opportunity to positively influence children and young people. It’s important to recognise that many carry unseen challenges into the sporting environment.

The Trauma Informed Training was incredibly valuable, equipping our team with practical tools and strategies to better understand trauma-related behaviours and create a safe, inclusive space where every child feels supported and empowered to thrive.

Through Power Community Ltd, we’ve already begun applying what we’ve learned across our various programs with children in care, and we strongly encourage all sporting clubs across the state to undertake this training.