PreemploymentDirectory.com releases historic edition of ‘In Search of Excellence in Background Screening Resource Guide’

ALPHARETTA, GA, UNITED STATES, July 29, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- PreemploymentDirectory.com , the background screening information portal for Human Resources professionals, announced the release of their 7th edition of 'In Search of Excellence in Background Screening Resources Guide .' The new publication combines their annual Background Screening Industry Resource Guide with the previous ‘In Search of Excellence in Background Screening: The Best Practice Insights from Accredited Background Screening Firms.W. Barry Nixon, COO, PreemploymentDirectory.com, a renowned background screening expert and industry influencer, said, “The Resource Guide is a must-read for hiring professionals and people involved in the hiring process who want to be current on ‘background screening best practices.’The 'In Search of Excellence in Background Screening Resources' guide is the only publication that features top background screening firms. The firms included in the guide are among the best firms in the background screening industry and in this guide, they share many of the best practices that have helped them to be successful.The new guide features articles written by top firms in the industry:• Do You Want to Hire Faster and Save Cost? Do You Believe Technology Matters? by Navin Chugh, Kredifi• Considerations to Understand Before Hiring a Background Check Expert Witness by Robert Capwell, Capwell Consulting• 4 Background Screening Strategies to Build a Safer, Smarter Workforce in 2025 by Amber Black, National Crime Search• How Can You Evaluate Employment Screening Firms? By Derek Hinton, CRAzoom• FCRA End User Certificate by Professional Background Screening Association (PBSA)You can download a copy of the new guide from PreemploymentDirectory.com.Please direct any questions about the publication to W. Barry Nixon at 1-949-922-5374 or you can email him at wbnixon(at)PreemploymentDirectory(dot)com.ABOUT PREEPLOYMENTDIRECTORY.COM:PreemploymentDirectory.com is the leading background checking information portal on the Internet and host the leading directory of background screening companies designed to make it easy for employers to quickly find a background screening provider to meet their needs. PreemploymentDirectory.com also includes an extensive Article Library in its Knowledge Center.PreemploymentDirectory.com provides employers with free consultation regarding selecting a background screening firm that will meet their unique requirements.Accredited Background Screening Resource Center - https://preemploymentdirectory.com/background-screening-best-practices/

