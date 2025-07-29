AI In Real Estate Global Market Report 2025: Insights On Future Growth Prospects

The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company’s AI In Real Estate Global Market Report 2025 – Market Size, Trends, And Forecast 2025-2034

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, July 29, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- What Trends Are Expected To Influence The Size Of The Global AI In Real Estate Market?

The AI in real estate market size has grown exponentially in recent years. It will grow from$222.65 billion in 2024 to $303.06 billion in 2025 at a compound annual growth rate CAGR of 36.1%. The growth in the historic period can be attributed to market analytics and forecasting, chatbots and virtual assistants, property valuation and prediction, enhanced property search, and automation in property management.

What Is The Projected Future Growth Of The AI In Real Estate Market Size?

Future outlook suggests the AI in real estate market size is expected to see exponential growth. It will surge to $988.59 billion in 2029 at a CAGR of 34.4%. The growth in the forecast period can be attributed to an emphasis on data security, personalized real estate services, market forecasting and trends analysis, enhanced customer interaction, and demand for smart building solutions. Major trends in the forecast period include personalized customer experience, predictive analytics for property valuation, enhanced property search, virtual tours and visualization, and automated property management.

What Drives The AI In Real Estate Market?

The growing internet penetration is expected to propel the growth of AI in real estate market going forward. Internet penetration, which refers to the percentage of the total population of a given country or region that uses the Internet, plays a critical role in facilitating the adoption and impact of AI in the real estate industry. It helps agents predict market trends, understand buyer preferences, and make informed decisions.

Who Are The Key Industry Players In Real Estate Market?

Major companies operating in the AI in real estate market are several. They include Compass Inc., Redfin Corporation, REX Real Estate, Lexalytics Inc., Microsoft Corporation, Avaamo Technologies Pvt. Ltd., CAPE Analytics LLC, CognitiveScale UK Ltd., ComplyAdvantage, Hyro Technologies Inc., Entera SAS, Oracle Corporation, SAP SE, International Business Machines Corporation, Addepto, Keyway Technologies Inc., HouseCanary Inc., TRIGIGA Inc., GeoPhy Inc., Enodo Inc., Autohost Inc., Propic AI Inc., DEXMA Inc., Skyline AI Inc., Jones Lang LaSalle Inc., Engel & Völkers AG, Zillow Group Inc., Opendoor Technologies Inc., Knock Inc., Offerpad Solutions Inc., Homelight Inc., Reali Inc., Ribbon Home Inc., and Orchard Home Loans Inc.

What Are The Emerging Trends In The AI In Real Estate Market?

Major companies operating in the AI in real estate market are focused on developing technological innovations, such as AI-driven price engines, to gain a competitive edge in the market. An AI-driven price engine is a software system that uses artificial intelligence AI and machine learning ML techniques to optimize pricing strategies.

How Is The AI In Real Estate Market Segmented?

The AI in real estate market covered in this report is segmented as follows:

1 By Technology: Machine Learning, Natural Language Processing NLP, Computer Vision.

2 By Solution: Chatbots, Customer Behavior Analytics, Advanced Property Analysis, Customer Relationship Management CRM, Data Analytics And Visualization, Lead Generation And marketing, Property Management.

Sub-segments are:

1 By Machine Learning: Predictive Analytics, Price Optimization, Risk Assessment, market Trend Analysis.

2 By NLP: Chatbots For Customer Service, Sentiment Analysis, Document Analysis, Voice-Activated Search.

3 By Computer Vision: Property Image Analysis, Video Surveillance And Security, Automated Property Valuation, Augmented Reality AR For Property Tours.

What Are The Regional Insights Into The AI In Real Estate Market?

North America was the largest region in the AI in real estate market in 2024. However, the AI in real estate global market report also covers other regions such as Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, South America, Middle East, and Africa.

