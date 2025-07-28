Data Roaming Market Report 2025 – For Strategy Officers and Market Intelligence Teams

The Business Research Company

It will grow to $122.21 billion in 2029 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.4%.

How Big Is The Global Data Roaming Market Expected To Grow, And What Is Its Annual Growth Rate?

The data roaming market size has seen considerable growth recently and it is expected to continue to climb. The market will grow from $89.43 billion in 2024 to $95.43 billion in 2025 at a compound annual growth rate CAGR of 6.7%. This historic growth can be attributed to increasing ownership and usage of smartphones and tablets, international trade and business travel, implementation of regulations affecting roaming charges and service quality, the rise in international tourism activities, and the rise in the number of unique subscribers.

The market is projected to experience further growth in the coming years, likely reaching $122.21 billion in 2029 at a compound annual growth rate CAGR of 6.4%. This future growth can likely be attributed to the introduction of customized data plans, increasing smartphones, changes in regulations, and increasing awareness and adoption of sustainable practices in telecommunications. Additionally, the forecast period is expected to see trends such as technology advancements, adoption of esim and iSIM, expansion of 5G roaming, IoT integration, personalized roaming packages, and a continued focus on cybersecurity protocols.

What Is Driving The Growth Of The Data Roaming Market?

A major driving force for this market growth is projected to be the increasing international tourism activities. International tourism, which includes traveling across countries for leisure, business, education, or cultural experiences, is fuelled by a growing desire for artistic exploration, leisure, and business opportunities. This along with the need for relaxation, adventure, and competitive travel pricing has stimulated the need for data roaming services, which enables travelers to stay connected with their smartphones for navigation, communication, and accessing travel information, regardless of their location.

Which Leading Companies Are Driving The Growth Of The Data Roaming Market Share?

Key players in the data roaming market include China Mobile Ltd., Verizon Communications Inc., Deutsche Telekom AG, AT&T Inc., Tesco plc, Vodafone Group plc, KDDI Corporation, Telefonica SA, Poste Italiane SpA, Bharti Airtel Ltd., Digicel Group, Virgin Media Business Ltd., Virgin Mobile Canada, TracFone Wireless Inc., Lebara Mobile Private Limited, Asahi Net Inc., Lyca Mobile India Pvt. Ltd., Sprint Corporation, DataXoom Corp., Airvoice Wireless LLC, and Red Pocket Inc. These companies have contributed significantly to the market’s growth and continue to lead with innovative solutions and services.

What Are The Key Trends Of The Data Roaming Market?

Emerging trends in the market include activities such as the acquisition in June 2022 by Lumine Group, a Canadian business that acquires communications and media software corporations. It acquired TOMIA, a US-based provider of data roaming services. This acquisition allows Lumine to strengthen its portfolio in telecommunications, particularly in managing and improving roaming services which are essential for mobile network operators MNOs.

How Is The Global Data Roaming Market Segmented?

Market Segments: The data roaming market covered in this report is divided into various segments:

Services: Network Routing, Customer Care, Handset Management, Marketing And Sales

Infrastructure: Skinny Mobile Virtual Network Operator, Thin Mobile Virtual Network Operator, Thick Mobile Virtual Network Operator

Operational Model: Reseller, Service Operator, Full Mobile Virtual Network Operator

Subscriber: Consumer, Enterprise

What Are The Leading Region In The Data Roaming Market?

In terms of regional markets, North America held the largest share in the data roaming market in 2024. However, Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period. The other regions covered in the data roaming market report are Western Europe, Eastern Europe, South America, the Middle East, and Africa.

